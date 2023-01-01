Interrogation Methods | Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2
Netflix Anime -- Jun 24
Batou and Purin have very different methods of interrogation.
After tracking down a source in California, Major Motoko Kusanagi and the Section 9 crew head back to Tokyo as the posthuman threat grows bolder.
Japan's top court orders Twitter to delete posts on man's past arrest
Japan's top court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that dismissed a man's demand that Twitter Inc. delete posts showing his arrest history, ordering the U.S. social networking service to remove 14 tweets.
Many Japanese celebrities recommend this restaurant
This is the first restaurant in Japan to introduce a curry-like sauce with crushed ingredients: Tonkatsu curry Katsuya
Japan consumer inflation at 2.1% as energy costs soar
Consumer prices in Japan rose by more than 2 percent in May from a year earlier. Higher energy costs were a big factor behind the increase.
Unidentified liquid found on train near Tokyo; 2 passengers taken to hospital
An unidentified liquid was found spread on the floor of a train in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Friday morning. A preliminary test found no toxin in the liquid. But two passengers complained of sickness and are being treated at a hospital.
Toyota recalls electric cars over concerns about loose wheels
Motor industry giant Toyota is recalling 2,700 of its first mass-produced all-electric vehicles over concerns their wheels may fall off.
Japan’s famed 100-yen shops fall victim to cost-of-living squeeze
There can’t be a household in Japan that doesn’t own a few items from a 100-yen shop – anything from chopsticks and teacups to air freshener and bin bags.
High court rejects paternity harassment allegations by Canadian man
A Japanese high court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a former brokerage manager alleging on-the-job harassment and unlawful dismissal after he took parental leave while working at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
Former Yankee slugger Hideki Matsui honored during 150th anniversary of baseball in Japan
Former Yankees slugger Hideki Matsui was honored in New York City for his contributions to baseball and helping build cultural connections between the U.S. and Japan through the game.
Interrogation Methods | Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2
Batou and Purin have very different methods of interrogation.
Japan recognizes a record number of work-related mental health cases
Japan's health ministry says in the last fiscal year that ended in March, a record 629 cases of depression and other mental health issues were recognized as work-related and eligible for compensation.
Sharp to make English its official language in 2023
Sharp plans to adopt English as its official language next year, CEO Wu Po-hsuan said Thursday, as the company ramps up efforts to bolster its TV and home appliance business in the U.S. and Europe.
Survey shows nearsightedness occuring early among schoolchildren
A Japanese government survey shows that nearsightedness is starting to occur at an early age, affecting 6th-graders at the same level as adults.
