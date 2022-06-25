Japan records hottest June day amid energy squeeze
梅雨明け前で40℃って！？各地の暑さ“初めて”づくし
A weather station recorded a temperature of 40.2C (104.36F) on Saturday afternoon, in Isesaki, a city 85 kilometres (53 miles) northwest of Tokyo, according to JMA.
The figure broke the previous record of Japan's hottest June day - 39.8 degrees observed on June 24, 2011.
"A strong anticyclone from the Pacific, coupled with a cloudless weather, brought the heat," a JMA official said.
Another weather station in central Tokyo logged 35.4C earlier in the day, marking the earliest arrival since records began in 1875 of an above-35C day in the capital, considered extreme heat in Japan.
On Saturday, JMA and the environment ministry issued a heat stroke alert in six of the country's 47 prefectures, recommending people to remain indoors and use air conditioners.
Japan Today - Jun 23
The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.
Cash Jordan - Jun 22
This Bus shows how far ahead Japan is than the rest of the west, specifically the United States. Riding in this super modern / comfortable super-bus is fantastic. Its like air-travel, but without any of the hassle or boarding delays which always happen no matter what airline you use to travel.
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials say the seasonal rain front has brought downpours, especially to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.
Kyodo - Jun 20
Three more regional airports in Japan will reopen for international flights in July as the nation further eases COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 20
Today we are riding on Japan's New Overnight First Class train, the West Express Ginga in the First Class “First Seat.”
akidearest - Jun 20
Let's take a tour into what 90 vending machines look like. There are so many vending machines it just keeps going...
Kyodok - Jun 18
More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.
worldofxtra - Jun 17
In this life in Japan vlog LGBTQ+, Pride month episode 3, I take you guys along with me to get ready in drag (makeup, outfit, and hair) and to my whole! I basically spent my whole day being a drag queen in the daytime.
NHK - Jun 16
Zipair Tokyo is replacing the logo that appears on the tails of its airliners. The design is based on the letter "Z," which has Russian-military connotations.
NHK - Jun 15
The number of foreign visitors to Japan last month was more than 140,000, surpassing 100,000 for a second straight month.
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 14
This is the second episode of traveling across Japan by bus. The video starts at Osaka Station.
Spider Tv - Jun 14
Japan is an island country in East Asia. It is situated in the northwest Pacific Ocean, and is bordered on the west by the Sea of Japan, while extending from the Sea of Okhotsk in the north toward the East China Sea and Taiwan in the south.