What is McDonald's like in Japan? Japan only menu / Fast food
SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel -- Jun 25
Several of the McDonald's locations in Japan offer cakes and Starbucks-like beverages. Matcha green tea drinks and Oreo cakes are available.
We also introduce some hamburgers that are only in Japan.
If you are wondering what to eat at McDonald's in Japan, this food guide is for you.
Japan PM Kishida hopes to show G-7 unity amid Ukraine war, inflation
Kyodo - Jun 26
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will seek to confirm unity with his fellow Group of Seven leaders in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine, inflation and other global challenges.
Kyodo - Jun 26
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will seek to confirm unity with his fellow Group of Seven leaders in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine, inflation and other global challenges.
Your Top 5 Most Watched Moments | James May: Our Man In Japan
Amazon Prime Video UK - Jun 26
Here are your top five most watched moments from Our Man in Japan, where James May explored everything from sand spas, robots, all the way to noodle machines.
Amazon Prime Video UK - Jun 26
Here are your top five most watched moments from Our Man in Japan, where James May explored everything from sand spas, robots, all the way to noodle machines.
5 Important Features to Look Out For in an Online Casino Site
newsonjapan.com - Jun 26
More and more online casino options have sprouted, but not all casino sites are built the same.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 26
More and more online casino options have sprouted, but not all casino sites are built the same.
Japan records hottest June day amid energy squeeze
bdnews24.com - Jun 25
The heat-wave, which the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) expects to persist throughout the summer, came as the government called on households and businesses to save electricity to avoid possible power crunch until September.
bdnews24.com - Jun 25
The heat-wave, which the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) expects to persist throughout the summer, came as the government called on households and businesses to save electricity to avoid possible power crunch until September.
Japanese Fried Chicken Recipe | Soy Sauce Flavored Tulip KARAAGE
Kimono Mom - Jun 25
Today, we made Japanese Fried Chicken, Tulip Karaage! It's delicious and easy to make!
Kimono Mom - Jun 25
Today, we made Japanese Fried Chicken, Tulip Karaage! It's delicious and easy to make!
How Japan uniquely recycles plastic
Paolo fromTOKYO - Jun 25
This is how Japan Recycles Plastic Trays. I’m at the Ibaraki Kanto recycling factory of Japan’s largest plastic food container producer, FPCO.
Paolo fromTOKYO - Jun 25
This is how Japan Recycles Plastic Trays. I’m at the Ibaraki Kanto recycling factory of Japan’s largest plastic food container producer, FPCO.
What is the Fune norikomi or Ceremonial Boat Ride?
Kabuki In-Depth - Jun 25
We take a quick look at the centuries old ceremony known as fune norikomi, which will be repeated the 29 of June in Osaka.
Kabuki In-Depth - Jun 25
We take a quick look at the centuries old ceremony known as fune norikomi, which will be repeated the 29 of June in Osaka.
The True Reason Why Japanese Uses Three Different Characters
Let's ask Shogo - Jun 25
The biggest obstacle that every student studying Japanese will face… The three Japanese characters, right? Even we Japanese study kanji throughout the nine years of compulsory education, and we still sometimes misuse them.
Let's ask Shogo - Jun 25
The biggest obstacle that every student studying Japanese will face… The three Japanese characters, right? Even we Japanese study kanji throughout the nine years of compulsory education, and we still sometimes misuse them.
A Short Guide to Sumo Wrestlers Names | Explaining the Shikona
Sumostew - Jun 25
In this video, we try to unlock the mystery of the sumo wrestler shikona or ring name. A shikona explainer for beginner fans with a bit of trivia here and there!
Sumostew - Jun 25
In this video, we try to unlock the mystery of the sumo wrestler shikona or ring name. A shikona explainer for beginner fans with a bit of trivia here and there!
What is McDonald's like in Japan? Japan only menu / Fast food
SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel - Jun 25
Several of the McDonald's locations in Japan offer cakes and Starbucks-like beverages. Matcha green tea drinks and Oreo cakes are available.
SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel - Jun 25
Several of the McDonald's locations in Japan offer cakes and Starbucks-like beverages. Matcha green tea drinks and Oreo cakes are available.
Changes in the proportion of anemia among young women after the Great East Japan Earthquake: the Fukushima health management survey
Nature - Jun 25
This study aimed to evaluate the sequential changes in the proportion of anemia among young women over eight years after the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 using a prospective study of the Fukushima Health Management Survey.
Nature - Jun 25
This study aimed to evaluate the sequential changes in the proportion of anemia among young women over eight years after the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 using a prospective study of the Fukushima Health Management Survey.
The Truth Behind Japanese Maid Cafes
Japan explorer - Jun 24
Maid cafes first appeared in Akihabara in 2001. The prices for food and drinks are relatively higher than normal coffee shops.
Japan explorer - Jun 24
Maid cafes first appeared in Akihabara in 2001. The prices for food and drinks are relatively higher than normal coffee shops.
Food Page: 1 | 2 | 3