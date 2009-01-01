Japan issues power usage warning for Tokyo area amid heat waves

Nikkei -- Jun 26
The Japanese government issued a power usage warning for the first time Sunday as sweltering temperatures in Tokyo and surrounding areas are expected to put pressure on the system as businesses reopen Monday.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is particularly urging the public in Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s service area to save electricity via measures including turning off unnecessary lights in the demand-intensive 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. period on Monday.

The call comes as projections show the area's reserve power supply capacity ratio will be short of 5 percent Monday. The lowest level necessary for stable supply is said to be 3 percent.

Eastern Japan's Kanto region has endured record hot temperatures Saturday and Sunday, with the heat possibly continuing into Monday. Economic activities, including by private companies, will likely surge with the start of the week.

However, the ministry is calling on people to continue thorough use of air conditioners due to the heightened risk of heatstroke.

Blistering heat forecast to continue across Japan
NHK - Jun 26
Blistering heat gripped wide areas of Japan on Sunday, with daytime highs topping 35 degrees Celsius in Tokyo and many other places in the Kanto region.
Japan's shochu capital becomes new hot spot for whisky
Nikkei - Jun 26
Traditionally known for its shochu, a clear liquor made from grains, potatoes, sugar cane and more, Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu has become home to a budding whisky industry as craft distillers chase a larger, more global audience.
Japan IPOs plunge 30% in biggest drop since 2009
Nikkei - Jun 26
New stock market listings in Japan are on track to fall 30% from a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as a confluence of global factors makes international investment scarce.
Japan PM Kishida hopes to show G-7 unity amid Ukraine war, inflation
Kyodo - Jun 26
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will seek to confirm unity with his fellow Group of Seven leaders in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine, inflation and other global challenges.
Japan records hottest June day amid energy squeeze
bdnews24.com - Jun 25
The heat-wave, which the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) expects to persist throughout the summer, came as the government called on households and businesses to save electricity to avoid possible power crunch until September.
How Japan uniquely recycles plastic
Paolo fromTOKYO - Jun 25
This is how Japan Recycles Plastic Trays. I’m at the Ibaraki Kanto recycling factory of Japan’s largest plastic food container producer, FPCO.
