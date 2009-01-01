Japan issues power usage warning for Tokyo area amid heat waves
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is particularly urging the public in Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s service area to save electricity via measures including turning off unnecessary lights in the demand-intensive 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. period on Monday.
The call comes as projections show the area's reserve power supply capacity ratio will be short of 5 percent Monday. The lowest level necessary for stable supply is said to be 3 percent.
Eastern Japan's Kanto region has endured record hot temperatures Saturday and Sunday, with the heat possibly continuing into Monday. Economic activities, including by private companies, will likely surge with the start of the week.
However, the ministry is calling on people to continue thorough use of air conditioners due to the heightened risk of heatstroke.
NHK - Jun 26
Blistering heat gripped wide areas of Japan on Sunday, with daytime highs topping 35 degrees Celsius in Tokyo and many other places in the Kanto region.
Nikkei - Jun 26
Traditionally known for its shochu, a clear liquor made from grains, potatoes, sugar cane and more, Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu has become home to a budding whisky industry as craft distillers chase a larger, more global audience.
Nikkei - Jun 26
New stock market listings in Japan are on track to fall 30% from a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as a confluence of global factors makes international investment scarce.
Kyodo - Jun 26
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will seek to confirm unity with his fellow Group of Seven leaders in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine, inflation and other global challenges.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 26
bdnews24.com - Jun 25
The heat-wave, which the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) expects to persist throughout the summer, came as the government called on households and businesses to save electricity to avoid possible power crunch until September.
