Beautiful Voyage | Ultimate 7-Day Ferry Travel in Japan Ep2
Solo Travel Japan -- Jun 27
Traveling around Japan by taking 4 different overnight ferries. This is episode 2. Today's ship is Kitakyushu II, operated by Meimon Taiyo Ferry, from Shinmoji (Fukuoka) to Osaka.
In Japan… People Eat From Conveyor Belts
Cash Jordan - Jun 24
If you thought you’d seen it all, wait till you go out to eat in Japan. Some restaurants have rotating conveyor belts of food. As a hungry American, I think this is a fantastic way to eat lots of food way too quickly, plus its cheaper as there is no server as more and more food is delivered automatically.
Cash Jordan - Jun 24
If you thought you’d seen it all, wait till you go out to eat in Japan. Some restaurants have rotating conveyor belts of food. As a hungry American, I think this is a fantastic way to eat lots of food way too quickly, plus its cheaper as there is no server as more and more food is delivered automatically.
Nihombashi bridge to see light again with expressway removal
Kyodo - Jun 24
Nihombashi bridge will see the light of day again in fiscal 2040, with work commencing to remove an expressway over the historic landmark in Tokyo.
Kyodo - Jun 24
Nihombashi bridge will see the light of day again in fiscal 2040, with work commencing to remove an expressway over the historic landmark in Tokyo.
Vienna ranked world's most liveable city; Osaka 10th
Japan Today - Jun 23
The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.
Japan Today - Jun 23
The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.
Riding Japan’s Futuristic Super-Bus… For $17
Cash Jordan - Jun 22
This Bus shows how far ahead Japan is than the rest of the west, specifically the United States. Riding in this super modern / comfortable super-bus is fantastic. Its like air-travel, but without any of the hassle or boarding delays which always happen no matter what airline you use to travel.
Cash Jordan - Jun 22
This Bus shows how far ahead Japan is than the rest of the west, specifically the United States. Riding in this super modern / comfortable super-bus is fantastic. Its like air-travel, but without any of the hassle or boarding delays which always happen no matter what airline you use to travel.
Seasonal rain front bringing downpours to Kyushu region
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials say the seasonal rain front has brought downpours, especially to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials say the seasonal rain front has brought downpours, especially to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.
3 more airports to resume accepting int'l flights in July
Kyodo - Jun 20
Three more regional airports in Japan will reopen for international flights in July as the nation further eases COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.
Kyodo - Jun 20
Three more regional airports in Japan will reopen for international flights in July as the nation further eases COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.
Riding on Japan’s Amazing Overnight First Class Train | West Express Ginga “First Seat”
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 20
Today we are riding on Japan's New Overnight First Class train, the West Express Ginga in the First Class “First Seat.”
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 20
Today we are riding on Japan's New Overnight First Class train, the West Express Ginga in the First Class “First Seat.”
This is Japan's BIGGEST Vending Machine City
akidearest - Jun 20
Let's take a tour into what 90 vending machines look like. There are so many vending machines it just keeps going...
akidearest - Jun 20
Let's take a tour into what 90 vending machines look like. There are so many vending machines it just keeps going...
1,300 apply for Japan entry since tours reopen as COVID fears ease
Kyodok - Jun 18
More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.
Kyodok - Jun 18
More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.
Being a DRAG QUEEN in PUBLIC for a DAY in JAPAN!
worldofxtra - Jun 17
In this life in Japan vlog LGBTQ+, Pride month episode 3, I take you guys along with me to get ready in drag (makeup, outfit, and hair) and to my whole! I basically spent my whole day being a drag queen in the daytime.
worldofxtra - Jun 17
In this life in Japan vlog LGBTQ+, Pride month episode 3, I take you guys along with me to get ready in drag (makeup, outfit, and hair) and to my whole! I basically spent my whole day being a drag queen in the daytime.
Zipair to replace its airliners' 'Z' logo
NHK - Jun 16
Zipair Tokyo is replacing the logo that appears on the tails of its airliners. The design is based on the letter "Z," which has Russian-military connotations.
NHK - Jun 16
Zipair Tokyo is replacing the logo that appears on the tails of its airliners. The design is based on the letter "Z," which has Russian-military connotations.
Foreign visitors to Japan top 100,000 for 2nd straight month
NHK - Jun 15
The number of foreign visitors to Japan last month was more than 140,000, surpassing 100,000 for a second straight month.
NHK - Jun 15
The number of foreign visitors to Japan last month was more than 140,000, surpassing 100,000 for a second straight month.
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7