A Day in a Japanese Fishing Village

Japan is well known for its high-quality fish, but most of us only encounter it in the grocery store or served in a restaurant. Today, Shizuka is going right to the source and visiting the Japanese port town of Katsuura, to see how they bring in high-quality katsuo, aka bonito fish every day.

Of course, no trip on byFood is complete without tasting the local cuisine! Shizuka visits three restaurants to sample the fish caught in the morning. Chopped, fried, served raw or boiled, this top-quality fish is not to be missed! From the sea and onto the table, this Japanese fishing village in Chiba prefecture is a great example of the pride and dedication that goes into this staple of Japanese cuisine.

Revenge porn: Never-ending cycle of pain

NHK - Jun 27

A Japanese woman in her 20s considered taking her own life when she became a victim of revenge porn. The term refers to intimate images or videos of a person shared without consent. A Japanese woman in her 20s considered taking her own life when she became a victim of revenge porn. The term refers to intimate images or videos of a person shared without consent.

Hongkongers join Japan property tours to scout for investment opportunities amid yen’s slump

South China Morning Post - Jun 27

Japan’s reopening of its borders to international tourists is attracting investors from Hong Kong looking to seize real estate opportunities with the yen at a near 25-year low. Japan’s reopening of its borders to international tourists is attracting investors from Hong Kong looking to seize real estate opportunities with the yen at a near 25-year low.

24 Hours With a Japanese Hermit in a Hidden Village

Tokyo Lens - Jun 27

Spending 24 hours with a Japanese Hermit in a bear-infested village that can't be reached. What could go wrong? Spending 24 hours with a Japanese Hermit in a bear-infested village that can't be reached. What could go wrong?

Beautiful Voyage | Ultimate 7-Day Ferry Travel in Japan Ep2

Solo Travel Japan - Jun 27

Traveling around Japan by taking 4 different overnight ferries. This is episode 2. Today's ship is Kitakyushu II, operated by Meimon Taiyo Ferry, from Shinmoji (Fukuoka) to Osaka. Traveling around Japan by taking 4 different overnight ferries. This is episode 2. Today's ship is Kitakyushu II, operated by Meimon Taiyo Ferry, from Shinmoji (Fukuoka) to Osaka.

Japan issues power usage warning for Tokyo area amid heat waves

Nikkei - Jun 26

The Japanese government issued a power usage warning for the first time Sunday as sweltering temperatures in Tokyo and surrounding areas are expected to put pressure on the system as businesses reopen Monday. The Japanese government issued a power usage warning for the first time Sunday as sweltering temperatures in Tokyo and surrounding areas are expected to put pressure on the system as businesses reopen Monday.

Quake jolts southwestern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Nikkei - Jun 26

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 shook Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Sunday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 shook Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Sunday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Blistering heat forecast to continue across Japan

NHK - Jun 26

Blistering heat gripped wide areas of Japan on Sunday, with daytime highs topping 35 degrees Celsius in Tokyo and many other places in the Kanto region. Blistering heat gripped wide areas of Japan on Sunday, with daytime highs topping 35 degrees Celsius in Tokyo and many other places in the Kanto region.

How Japanese Monks Fought Naughty Desires By Using Human Corpses

Linfamy - Jun 26

Japanese Buddhist Lore: Japanese monks used corpses to fight desires. Japanese Buddhist Lore: Japanese monks used corpses to fight desires.

Japan's shochu capital becomes new hot spot for whisky

Nikkei - Jun 26

Traditionally known for its shochu, a clear liquor made from grains, potatoes, sugar cane and more, Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu has become home to a budding whisky industry as craft distillers chase a larger, more global audience. Traditionally known for its shochu, a clear liquor made from grains, potatoes, sugar cane and more, Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu has become home to a budding whisky industry as craft distillers chase a larger, more global audience.

Yakuza: 10 Best References To The Real World In The Series

thegamer.com - Jun 26

From its debut to Like A Dragon, the Yakuza series has melded influences and locations from the real world into the raucous, wild world of the games. From its debut to Like A Dragon, the Yakuza series has melded influences and locations from the real world into the raucous, wild world of the games.

Japan IPOs plunge 30% in biggest drop since 2009

Nikkei - Jun 26

New stock market listings in Japan are on track to fall 30% from a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as a confluence of global factors makes international investment scarce. New stock market listings in Japan are on track to fall 30% from a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as a confluence of global factors makes international investment scarce.