Japan sees shortest rainy season this year
関東甲信で史上最も早い梅雨明け 九州南部、東海も過去2番目
indiablooms.com -- Jun 27
The rainy season has come to an abrupt end in parts of Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday, with record high temperatures expected in the coming weeks.
The weather agency warned that "the rainy season ended earlier than usual this year" and that more heat strokes were feared in people who may not acclimatized quickly enough to the return of sweltering heat.
Japanese media said this year's rainy season was the shortest on record. It usually ends in mid- to late July. Public broadcaster NHK cited weather officials as saying that temperatures will rise to new highs in the next two weeks.
Temperatures soared to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in the past three days. Weather officials say that a short period of rains coupled with extreme heat threatens the nation's water supply.
Jun 27 (Kyodo) - 気象庁は27日、九州南部、東海、関東甲信で梅雨明けしたとみられると発表した。関東甲信は統計がある1951年以降、最も早く、6月の梅雨明けは2例目。東海と九州南部は過去2番目の早さとなる。
Beautiful Voyage | Ultimate 7-Day Ferry Travel in Japan Ep2
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 27
Traveling around Japan by taking 4 different overnight ferries. This is episode 2. Today's ship is Kitakyushu II, operated by Meimon Taiyo Ferry, from Shinmoji (Fukuoka) to Osaka.
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 27
Traveling around Japan by taking 4 different overnight ferries. This is episode 2. Today's ship is Kitakyushu II, operated by Meimon Taiyo Ferry, from Shinmoji (Fukuoka) to Osaka.
Japan records hottest June day amid energy squeeze
bdnews24.com - Jun 25
The heat-wave, which the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) expects to persist throughout the summer, came as the government called on households and businesses to save electricity to avoid possible power crunch until September.
bdnews24.com - Jun 25
The heat-wave, which the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) expects to persist throughout the summer, came as the government called on households and businesses to save electricity to avoid possible power crunch until September.
What is the Fune norikomi or Ceremonial Boat Ride?
Kabuki In-Depth - Jun 25
We take a quick look at the centuries old ceremony known as fune norikomi, which will be repeated the 29 of June in Osaka.
Kabuki In-Depth - Jun 25
We take a quick look at the centuries old ceremony known as fune norikomi, which will be repeated the 29 of June in Osaka.
In Japan… People Eat From Conveyor Belts
Cash Jordan - Jun 24
If you thought you’d seen it all, wait till you go out to eat in Japan. Some restaurants have rotating conveyor belts of food. As a hungry American, I think this is a fantastic way to eat lots of food way too quickly, plus its cheaper as there is no server as more and more food is delivered automatically.
Cash Jordan - Jun 24
If you thought you’d seen it all, wait till you go out to eat in Japan. Some restaurants have rotating conveyor belts of food. As a hungry American, I think this is a fantastic way to eat lots of food way too quickly, plus its cheaper as there is no server as more and more food is delivered automatically.
Nihombashi bridge to see light again with expressway removal
Kyodo - Jun 24
Nihombashi bridge will see the light of day again in fiscal 2040, with work commencing to remove an expressway over the historic landmark in Tokyo.
Kyodo - Jun 24
Nihombashi bridge will see the light of day again in fiscal 2040, with work commencing to remove an expressway over the historic landmark in Tokyo.
Vienna ranked world's most liveable city; Osaka 10th
Japan Today - Jun 23
The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.
Japan Today - Jun 23
The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.
Riding Japan’s Futuristic Super-Bus… For $17
Cash Jordan - Jun 22
This Bus shows how far ahead Japan is than the rest of the west, specifically the United States. Riding in this super modern / comfortable super-bus is fantastic. Its like air-travel, but without any of the hassle or boarding delays which always happen no matter what airline you use to travel.
Cash Jordan - Jun 22
This Bus shows how far ahead Japan is than the rest of the west, specifically the United States. Riding in this super modern / comfortable super-bus is fantastic. Its like air-travel, but without any of the hassle or boarding delays which always happen no matter what airline you use to travel.
Seasonal rain front bringing downpours to Kyushu region
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials say the seasonal rain front has brought downpours, especially to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials say the seasonal rain front has brought downpours, especially to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.
3 more airports to resume accepting int'l flights in July
Kyodo - Jun 20
Three more regional airports in Japan will reopen for international flights in July as the nation further eases COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.
Kyodo - Jun 20
Three more regional airports in Japan will reopen for international flights in July as the nation further eases COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.
Riding on Japan’s Amazing Overnight First Class Train | West Express Ginga “First Seat”
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 20
Today we are riding on Japan's New Overnight First Class train, the West Express Ginga in the First Class “First Seat.”
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 20
Today we are riding on Japan's New Overnight First Class train, the West Express Ginga in the First Class “First Seat.”
This is Japan's BIGGEST Vending Machine City
akidearest - Jun 20
Let's take a tour into what 90 vending machines look like. There are so many vending machines it just keeps going...
akidearest - Jun 20
Let's take a tour into what 90 vending machines look like. There are so many vending machines it just keeps going...
1,300 apply for Japan entry since tours reopen as COVID fears ease
Kyodok - Jun 18
More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.
Kyodok - Jun 18
More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7