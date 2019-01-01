Tokyo Disney to keep admission limit post-COVID
Oriental Land said it will aim to add value to its services, in hopes for an increase in average spending per visitor. The company needs to boost revenue that has plunged with the drop in visitors to its theme parks in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, over the last two years.
In its medium-term management plan announced in April, Oriental Land set a target of 26 million visitors for the year ending March 2025, a decrease of 20% from the year ended in March 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But revenue per visitor is projected at 14,500 yen ($106.54) and operating profit at more than 100 billion yen, just short of the pre-pandemic level.
Oriental Land closed TDR for about four months in the spring and early summer of 2020 amid the deepening COVID crisis, reopening only in July with a daily visitor limit of 5,000. It has since eased restrictions in stages in line with requests from the central and prefectural governments.
The company, whose key theme parks are Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, says it is welcoming under 50% of the number of visitors pre-COVID, and it hopes to lift the limit to around 80%.
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 27
Traveling around Japan by taking 4 different overnight ferries. This is episode 2. Today's ship is Kitakyushu II, operated by Meimon Taiyo Ferry, from Shinmoji (Fukuoka) to Osaka.
bdnews24.com - Jun 25
The heat-wave, which the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) expects to persist throughout the summer, came as the government called on households and businesses to save electricity to avoid possible power crunch until September.
Kabuki In-Depth - Jun 25
We take a quick look at the centuries old ceremony known as fune norikomi, which will be repeated the 29 of June in Osaka.
Cash Jordan - Jun 24
If you thought you’d seen it all, wait till you go out to eat in Japan. Some restaurants have rotating conveyor belts of food. As a hungry American, I think this is a fantastic way to eat lots of food way too quickly, plus its cheaper as there is no server as more and more food is delivered automatically.
Kyodo - Jun 24
Nihombashi bridge will see the light of day again in fiscal 2040, with work commencing to remove an expressway over the historic landmark in Tokyo.
Japan Today - Jun 23
The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.
Cash Jordan - Jun 22
This Bus shows how far ahead Japan is than the rest of the west, specifically the United States. Riding in this super modern / comfortable super-bus is fantastic. Its like air-travel, but without any of the hassle or boarding delays which always happen no matter what airline you use to travel.
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials say the seasonal rain front has brought downpours, especially to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.
Kyodo - Jun 20
Three more regional airports in Japan will reopen for international flights in July as the nation further eases COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 20
Today we are riding on Japan's New Overnight First Class train, the West Express Ginga in the First Class “First Seat.”
akidearest - Jun 20
Let's take a tour into what 90 vending machines look like. There are so many vending machines it just keeps going...
Kyodok - Jun 18
More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.