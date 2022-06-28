Possible power shortage alert extended for Greater Tokyo

Japan's government has extended its advisory for possible power shortages in Tokyo and surrounding areas, as sweltering heat is likely to continue on Tuesday.

The government on Monday issued the advisory for the first time under a new protocol, alerting people in areas serviced by Tokyo Electric Power Company, or TEPCO, to possible electricity shortages.

TEPCO officials say that there were no power shortages on Monday, thanks to power saving efforts by households and businesses, as well as additional supplies of electricity offered by other utilities.

Scorching heat is expected to continue on Tuesday in the Kanto region that includes Tokyo, where the rainy season has ended unusually early.

The government is asking people in the region to reduce power consumption as much as possible between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., especially 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., when demand increases.

As part of efforts to prevent electricity shortages, thermal power company JERA has decided to move forward the planned restart of its thermal plant in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from Friday to Wednesday.

TEPCO officials expect demand for electricity to rise to unusually high levels on Tuesday due to record-level heatwaves.

They say if the temperature rises by one degree Celsius higher than forecast, demand for electricity will increase by 1.5 million kilowatts.