Possible power shortage alert extended for Greater Tokyo
「電力需給ひっ迫注意報」きょうも…東電管内で継続
The government on Monday issued the advisory for the first time under a new protocol, alerting people in areas serviced by Tokyo Electric Power Company, or TEPCO, to possible electricity shortages.
TEPCO officials say that there were no power shortages on Monday, thanks to power saving efforts by households and businesses, as well as additional supplies of electricity offered by other utilities.
Scorching heat is expected to continue on Tuesday in the Kanto region that includes Tokyo, where the rainy season has ended unusually early.
The government is asking people in the region to reduce power consumption as much as possible between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., especially 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., when demand increases.
As part of efforts to prevent electricity shortages, thermal power company JERA has decided to move forward the planned restart of its thermal plant in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from Friday to Wednesday.
TEPCO officials expect demand for electricity to rise to unusually high levels on Tuesday due to record-level heatwaves.
They say if the temperature rises by one degree Celsius higher than forecast, demand for electricity will increase by 1.5 million kilowatts.
NHK - Jun 23
The city of Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, has lost a USB device containing the personal information of more than 460,000 residents.
UNI - Jun 22
A Japanese woman living in Belgium has become the mayor of Suginami, a district in Tokyo after she gained prominence through her online campaigning during the pandemic.
Al Jazeera - Jun 22
Campaigning for Japan’s upper house election kicked off with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fighting off criticism of the ultra-loose monetary policy he continues to support despite worries that it’s accelerating price increases.
NHK - Jun 21
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said he is planning to roll out a package of measures to fight inflation.
NHK - Jun 20
The Japanese government has kept its overall assessment of the economy unchanged for the third straight month. Officials say there are signs of an upturn, but called for caution against rising raw material prices amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
Japan Today - Jun 19
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Nikkei - Jun 17
Japan's top court on Friday dismissed claims that the government should pay damages in cases involving around 3,700 people whose lives were seriously affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, absolving the state of responsibility for mass evacuations in the crisis.
Sky News Australia - Jun 17
Australia and Japan have agreed to elevate defence cooperation between the two nations during in a meeting between the Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo.
Japan Today - Jun 15
Japan wrapped up its 150-day regular Diet session Wednesday, with the ruling and opposition parties swinging into high gear for the House of Councillors election set for July 10.
Kyodo - Jun 15
A bill to prevent young people from being exploited in pornographic productions was passed into law Wednesday, marking a step in efforts to end abuses of those involved in the industry in Japan.
NHK - Jun 14
A Japanese government report called for creating a 10-trillion-yen, or about 74-billion-dollar, fund for university research in a bid to reverse a decline in the country's science and technology capability.
Kyodo - Jun 13
A bill to introduce prison terms as part of tougher penalties for online insults was passed Monday at an upper house plenary session, marking a major step toward tackling cyberbullying in Japan.