Britain to lift import restriction on food products from Fukushima
イギリスが福島県産食品などの輸入規制を29日から撤廃 日英首脳会談で伝達
Kyodo -- Jun 28
Britain on Wednesday will lift import restrictions on some Japanese food products imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
"I'm delighted that tomorrow, finally, we are able to have Fukushima-origin products all over the shops in the U.K.," Johnson said at the outset of the meeting.
Kishida expressed his appreciation for the British decision, coming after his visit to Britain in May when the leaders discussed the issue. The British government had promised to remove the restrictions by the end of June.
Jun 28 (ANNnewsCH) - 福島第一原発事故を受けた福島県産の食品などの輸入規制について、イギリスが29日から撤廃することが分かりました。 ...continue reading
Japan PM Kishida hopes to show G-7 unity amid Ukraine war, inflation
Kyodo - Jun 26
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will seek to confirm unity with his fellow Group of Seven leaders in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine, inflation and other global challenges.
Kyodo - Jun 26
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will seek to confirm unity with his fellow Group of Seven leaders in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine, inflation and other global challenges.
City in western Japan loses memory stick with data on 460,000 residents
NHK - Jun 23
The city of Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, has lost a USB device containing the personal information of more than 460,000 residents.
NHK - Jun 23
The city of Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, has lost a USB device containing the personal information of more than 460,000 residents.
Woman in Belgium becomes mayor in Japan
UNI - Jun 22
A Japanese woman living in Belgium has become the mayor of Suginami, a district in Tokyo after she gained prominence through her online campaigning during the pandemic.
UNI - Jun 22
A Japanese woman living in Belgium has become the mayor of Suginami, a district in Tokyo after she gained prominence through her online campaigning during the pandemic.
Kishida critics seize on weak yen in Japan upper house election
Al Jazeera - Jun 22
Campaigning for Japan’s upper house election kicked off with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fighting off criticism of the ultra-loose monetary policy he continues to support despite worries that it’s accelerating price increases.
Al Jazeera - Jun 22
Campaigning for Japan’s upper house election kicked off with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fighting off criticism of the ultra-loose monetary policy he continues to support despite worries that it’s accelerating price increases.
Kishida discloses ambitious inflation-fighting package
NHK - Jun 21
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said he is planning to roll out a package of measures to fight inflation.
NHK - Jun 21
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said he is planning to roll out a package of measures to fight inflation.
Japan govt. says economy recovering, warns of rising costs
NHK - Jun 20
The Japanese government has kept its overall assessment of the economy unchanged for the third straight month. Officials say there are signs of an upturn, but called for caution against rising raw material prices amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
NHK - Jun 20
The Japanese government has kept its overall assessment of the economy unchanged for the third straight month. Officials say there are signs of an upturn, but called for caution against rising raw material prices amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
Lower house speaker Hosoda sues publisher over sexual scandal
Japan Today - Jun 19
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Japan Today - Jun 19
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Japan's top court rules state not liable for Fukushima disaster
Nikkei - Jun 17
Japan's top court on Friday dismissed claims that the government should pay damages in cases involving around 3,700 people whose lives were seriously affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, absolving the state of responsibility for mass evacuations in the crisis.
Nikkei - Jun 17
Japan's top court on Friday dismissed claims that the government should pay damages in cases involving around 3,700 people whose lives were seriously affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, absolving the state of responsibility for mass evacuations in the crisis.
Australia and Japan to boost defence exercise
Sky News Australia - Jun 17
Australia and Japan have agreed to elevate defence cooperation between the two nations during in a meeting between the Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo.
Sky News Australia - Jun 17
Australia and Japan have agreed to elevate defence cooperation between the two nations during in a meeting between the Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo.
Japan gears up for July 10 election with end of Diet session
Japan Today - Jun 15
Japan wrapped up its 150-day regular Diet session Wednesday, with the ruling and opposition parties swinging into high gear for the House of Councillors election set for July 10.
Japan Today - Jun 15
Japan wrapped up its 150-day regular Diet session Wednesday, with the ruling and opposition parties swinging into high gear for the House of Councillors election set for July 10.
Japan passes bill to prevent exploitation of young people in porn
Kyodo - Jun 15
A bill to prevent young people from being exploited in pornographic productions was passed into law Wednesday, marking a step in efforts to end abuses of those involved in the industry in Japan.
Kyodo - Jun 15
A bill to prevent young people from being exploited in pornographic productions was passed into law Wednesday, marking a step in efforts to end abuses of those involved in the industry in Japan.
Govt. report promotes investment in science, technology
NHK - Jun 14
A Japanese government report called for creating a 10-trillion-yen, or about 74-billion-dollar, fund for university research in a bid to reverse a decline in the country's science and technology capability.
NHK - Jun 14
A Japanese government report called for creating a 10-trillion-yen, or about 74-billion-dollar, fund for university research in a bid to reverse a decline in the country's science and technology capability.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7