Man arrested for stabbing doctor multiple times at Fukuoka hospital
診察中の医師がナイフで刺される “殺人未遂”で59歳の男
Japan Today -- Jun 28
Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 49-year-old doctor multiple times at a hospital.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. Monday at Chihaya Hospital in Higashi Ward. Police said the suspect, Jiro Kawano, used a folding knife and stabbed the doctor in the back and upper body, Kyodo News reported. Staff managed to subdue Kawano until police arrived. Police said the doctor's wounds are not life-threatening and that it will take about two weeks for him to recover.
Jun 28 (日テレNEWS) - 27日午前、福岡市の病院で医師の背中などをナイフで複数回刺して殺害しようとしたとして、59歳の男が逮捕されました。 ...continue reading
Unidentified liquid found on train near Tokyo; 2 passengers taken to hospital
NHK - Jun 24
An unidentified liquid was found spread on the floor of a train in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Friday morning. A preliminary test found no toxin in the liquid. But two passengers complained of sickness and are being treated at a hospital.
Journalist arrested for shoplifting while in Hokkaido town to report on sunken tour boat
Japan Today - Jun 23
Police have arrested a 24-year-old journalist on suspicion of stealing food items from a convenience store in Shari, Hokkaido, where she had been assigned to cover the sinking of a tour boat.
The Dark Side of Japan: The Lost Generation
Explained with Dom - Jun 23
Looking at Japan from the outside, in many ways it looks like a model country - the 3rd biggest economy in the world with world-famous companies, extremely safe cities, a healthy population, and advanced technology and automation everywhere.
The disturbing and legal Japanese industry of child-like sex dolls
VICE - Jun 23
While countries like Australia and the United Kingdom have banned child sex dolls because their governments considered the products to be child abuse material, in Japan, they’re completely legal.
80 percent of cannabis seized at Haneda and Narita comes in liquid form
Asahi - Jun 23
Cannabis is increasingly being smuggled into Japan in liquid form, according to Tokyo Customs authorities.
Indonesia deports Japanese man accused of COVID relief fraud
The Telegraph - Jun 22
Indonesia early Wednesday deported a Japanese man to Tokyo where police have accused him, his family and acquaintances of participating in a fraud scheme that netted $7.3 million intended for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan court denies retrial for 95-yr-old woman over 1979 murder
Kyodo - Jun 22
A Japanese district court denied a retrial Wednesday for a 95-year-old woman who served 10 years in prison for the 1979 murder of her brother-in-law in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Being a Virgin Man in Japan
Nobita from Japan - Jun 22
Nowadays, a lot of young men put other things first over dating or sex. With the stagnated economy, salary hasn't increased while the prices have been rising.
Man arrested after taking woman hostage in Saitama internet cafe
Japan Today - Jun 22
A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after holing himself up in an internet cafe near Tokyo with a female part-time worker as a hostage, police said.
Train conductor arrested over groping incident
Japan Today - Jun 21
Police in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old train conductor on suspicion of groping a teenage girl aboard a late night train.
Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto says Yoo Hee Yeol did not plagiarize his song; will not take legal action
allkpop.com - Jun 20
Ryuichi Sakamoto has spoken up about accusations that Yoo Hee Yeol plagiarized his song "Aqua."
Osaka court deems non-recognition of same-sex marriage constitutional
NHK - Jun 20
A court in western Japan has rejected a lawsuit claiming damages by plaintiffs who argued it is unconstitutional that same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in the country.
