Man arrested for stabbing doctor multiple times at Fukuoka hospital

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 49-year-old doctor multiple times at a hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. Monday at Chihaya Hospital in Higashi Ward. Police said the suspect, Jiro Kawano, used a folding knife and stabbed the doctor in the back and upper body, Kyodo News reported. Staff managed to subdue Kawano until police arrived. Police said the doctor's wounds are not life-threatening and that it will take about two weeks for him to recover.