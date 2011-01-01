Japan’s Kishida, South Korea’s Yoon meet for first time in Spain

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for the first time in Madrid on Tuesday evening at a gala dinner hosted by Spain’s King Felipe VI.

The two leaders are in Spain for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit meeting.

According to an announcement by the South Korean government, Kishida said the two leaders should “make an effort to develop a healthier relationship between Japan and South Korea” and Yoon responded positively.

The South Korean government said Kishida congratulated Yoon on his presidency and the ruling party's victory in local elections and Yoon said he hoped for Kishida's success in the House of Councillors election.