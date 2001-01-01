92-year-old man found dead at home in Sendai; son stabbed

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 92-year-old man was found dead at his home and his son was lying nearby, bleeding from a knife wound.

According to police, a relative of Takashi Shoji found him collapsed inside his residence at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday and called 119, Kyodo News reported. Shoji was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Furthermore, the relative found Shoji’s son, who is in his 50s, with a knife wound to his neck. He was rushed to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.