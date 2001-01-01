92-year-old man found dead at home in Sendai; son stabbed
９２歳男性死亡 死因は首を絞められたことによる窒息死 息子関係か 宮城野区鶴ケ谷で殺人事件〈仙台市〉
Japan Today -- Jun 29
Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 92-year-old man was found dead at his home and his son was lying nearby, bleeding from a knife wound.
According to police, a relative of Takashi Shoji found him collapsed inside his residence at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday and called 119, Kyodo News reported. Shoji was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation.
Furthermore, the relative found Shoji’s son, who is in his 50s, with a knife wound to his neck. He was rushed to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.
Jun 29 (仙台放送ニュースチャンネル) - ６月２８日午前、仙台市宮城野区の住宅で、この家に住む９２歳の男性が死亡しているのが見つかりました。警察は殺人事件として、首にけがをした状態で家の中にいた５０代の息子が男性が死亡したいきさつを知っているとみて調べを進めています。 ...continue reading
The Truth Behind Japanese Maid Cafes
Japan explorer - Jun 24
Maid cafes first appeared in Akihabara in 2001. The prices for food and drinks are relatively higher than normal coffee shops.
Japan explorer - Jun 24
Maid cafes first appeared in Akihabara in 2001. The prices for food and drinks are relatively higher than normal coffee shops.
Unidentified liquid found on train near Tokyo; 2 passengers taken to hospital
NHK - Jun 24
An unidentified liquid was found spread on the floor of a train in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Friday morning. A preliminary test found no toxin in the liquid. But two passengers complained of sickness and are being treated at a hospital.
NHK - Jun 24
An unidentified liquid was found spread on the floor of a train in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Friday morning. A preliminary test found no toxin in the liquid. But two passengers complained of sickness and are being treated at a hospital.
Journalist arrested for shoplifting while in Hokkaido town to report on sunken tour boat
Japan Today - Jun 23
Police have arrested a 24-year-old journalist on suspicion of stealing food items from a convenience store in Shari, Hokkaido, where she had been assigned to cover the sinking of a tour boat.
Japan Today - Jun 23
Police have arrested a 24-year-old journalist on suspicion of stealing food items from a convenience store in Shari, Hokkaido, where she had been assigned to cover the sinking of a tour boat.
The Dark Side of Japan: The Lost Generation
Explained with Dom - Jun 23
Looking at Japan from the outside, in many ways it looks like a model country - the 3rd biggest economy in the world with world-famous companies, extremely safe cities, a healthy population, and advanced technology and automation everywhere.
Explained with Dom - Jun 23
Looking at Japan from the outside, in many ways it looks like a model country - the 3rd biggest economy in the world with world-famous companies, extremely safe cities, a healthy population, and advanced technology and automation everywhere.
The disturbing and legal Japanese industry of child-like sex dolls
VICE - Jun 23
While countries like Australia and the United Kingdom have banned child sex dolls because their governments considered the products to be child abuse material, in Japan, they’re completely legal.
VICE - Jun 23
While countries like Australia and the United Kingdom have banned child sex dolls because their governments considered the products to be child abuse material, in Japan, they’re completely legal.
80 percent of cannabis seized at Haneda and Narita comes in liquid form
Asahi - Jun 23
Cannabis is increasingly being smuggled into Japan in liquid form, according to Tokyo Customs authorities.
Asahi - Jun 23
Cannabis is increasingly being smuggled into Japan in liquid form, according to Tokyo Customs authorities.
Indonesia deports Japanese man accused of COVID relief fraud
The Telegraph - Jun 22
Indonesia early Wednesday deported a Japanese man to Tokyo where police have accused him, his family and acquaintances of participating in a fraud scheme that netted $7.3 million intended for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Telegraph - Jun 22
Indonesia early Wednesday deported a Japanese man to Tokyo where police have accused him, his family and acquaintances of participating in a fraud scheme that netted $7.3 million intended for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan court denies retrial for 95-yr-old woman over 1979 murder
Kyodo - Jun 22
A Japanese district court denied a retrial Wednesday for a 95-year-old woman who served 10 years in prison for the 1979 murder of her brother-in-law in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Kyodo - Jun 22
A Japanese district court denied a retrial Wednesday for a 95-year-old woman who served 10 years in prison for the 1979 murder of her brother-in-law in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Being a Virgin Man in Japan
Nobita from Japan - Jun 22
Nowadays, a lot of young men put other things first over dating or sex. With the stagnated economy, salary hasn't increased while the prices have been rising.
Nobita from Japan - Jun 22
Nowadays, a lot of young men put other things first over dating or sex. With the stagnated economy, salary hasn't increased while the prices have been rising.
Man arrested after taking woman hostage in Saitama internet cafe
Japan Today - Jun 22
A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after holing himself up in an internet cafe near Tokyo with a female part-time worker as a hostage, police said.
Japan Today - Jun 22
A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after holing himself up in an internet cafe near Tokyo with a female part-time worker as a hostage, police said.
Train conductor arrested over groping incident
Japan Today - Jun 21
Police in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old train conductor on suspicion of groping a teenage girl aboard a late night train.
Japan Today - Jun 21
Police in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old train conductor on suspicion of groping a teenage girl aboard a late night train.
Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto says Yoo Hee Yeol did not plagiarize his song; will not take legal action
allkpop.com - Jun 20
Ryuichi Sakamoto has spoken up about accusations that Yoo Hee Yeol plagiarized his song "Aqua."
allkpop.com - Jun 20
Ryuichi Sakamoto has spoken up about accusations that Yoo Hee Yeol plagiarized his song "Aqua."
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7