Tepco shares surge as Japan’s heat wave stretches power grid
marketwatch.com -- Jun 30
Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. surged Wednesday as a heat wave in Japan boosted power demand in the capital.
The Japanese power utility 9501, +5.27%, also known as Tepco, rose as much as 6.2% before paring gains to trade 4.7% higher at 576 yen ($4.23). Its one-week advance stands at 23%, taking the stock to its highest level in three years.
The share-price rise comes as Tokyo’s electricity grid is under increasing strain due to higher cooling and air-conditioning demand amid a heat wave. ...continue reading
Japan IPOs plunge 30% in biggest drop since 2009
Nikkei - Jun 26
New stock market listings in Japan are on track to fall 30% from a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as a confluence of global factors makes international investment scarce.
Sapporo to buy U.S. craft beer maker Stone Brewing for $168m
Nikkein - Jun 24
Japan's Sapporo Holdings on Friday announced that it will acquire U.S. craft beer maker Stone Brewing for $168 million, in a foray into the country's growing microbrew market.
Japan's top court orders Twitter to delete posts on man's past arrest
Kyodo - Jun 24
Japan's top court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that dismissed a man's demand that Twitter Inc. delete posts showing his arrest history, ordering the U.S. social networking service to remove 14 tweets.
Japan consumer inflation at 2.1% as energy costs soar
NHK - Jun 24
Consumer prices in Japan rose by more than 2 percent in May from a year earlier. Higher energy costs were a big factor behind the increase.
Toyota recalls electric cars over concerns about loose wheels
BBC - Jun 24
Motor industry giant Toyota is recalling 2,700 of its first mass-produced all-electric vehicles over concerns their wheels may fall off.
Japan’s famed 100-yen shops fall victim to cost-of-living squeeze
theguardian.com - Jun 24
There can’t be a household in Japan that doesn’t own a few items from a 100-yen shop – anything from chopsticks and teacups to air freshener and bin bags.
Sharp to make English its official language in 2023
- Jun 24
Sharp plans to adopt English as its official language next year, CEO Wu Po-hsuan said Thursday, as the company ramps up efforts to bolster its TV and home appliance business in the U.S. and Europe.
Current weak yen not good for Japan’s economy: Nakao
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Jun 23
Mizuho Research Institute Chairman and former Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Takehiko Nakao discusses the weakness in the yen, the Japanese economy and what he thinks the BOJ should do.
Honda, peers to ride 20 motorcycles off into the sunset this year
Nikkei - Jun 23
Honda Motor and three Japanese rivals plan to discontinue about 20 motorcycle models by the end of this year, Nikkei has learned, in response to tougher emissions standards to be implemented in Japan in the fall.
Japan's top potato chip maker Calbee to raise prices up to 20%
Business Times - Jun 22
CALBEE, Japan's answer to Frito-Lay with an enormous product line-up ranging from pizza-flavoured potato chips to low-carb granola, is raising prices again as companies struggle to absorb costs that are climbing at the fastest clip in years.
Three-fourths of Japan restaurants plan price hikes: Nikkei survey
Nikkei - Jun 22
Nearly three quarters of restaurant operators in Japan plan to raise prices in the current fiscal year, passing on the rising cost of ingredients to customers, a Nikkei survey found.
How To Buy Tether
newsonjapan.com - Jun 21
The crypto market is highly volatile, which opens both good prospects to make a profit and huge risks to bear losses when the market drops.
