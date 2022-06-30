Japan, NATO to produce cooperation document

Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will work out a new document on their cooperation.

He became the first Japanese prime minister to join a NATO summit when he did so in Madrid on Wednesday.

During the summit meeting, Kishida said that as the international community stands at a crossroads of history, the participation of partners, including Japan, shows a recognition that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region cannot be separated.

Apparently referring to China, Kishida said unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force continue in the East China and South China seas. He said he has a strong sense of crisis that what is happening in Ukraine might occur in East Asia tomorrow.

Kishida said countries should unite to show that attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force will not succeed.

He also conveyed his government's intention to strengthen Japan's defense capabilities and step up security cooperation with countries that share values, such as freedom and the rule of law. He said NATO is an important partner for Japan.