Hawaii says airlines adding more flights from Japan
KHON2 News -- Jun 30
Hawaiian Gov. David Ige says there are some promising developments in bringing more Japanese visitors to Hawaii, and also easing restrictions for Hawaii residents traveling to Japan.
Tokyo Disney to keep admission limit post-COVID
Nikkei - Jun 28
The operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort (TDR) will continue to restrict entry to its parks, even though COVID numbers have come under control in Japan, to reduce wait times and improve customer experience.
Japan sees shortest rainy season this year
indiablooms.com - Jun 27
The rainy season has come to an abrupt end in parts of Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday, with record high temperatures expected in the coming weeks.
Hongkongers join Japan property tours to scout for investment opportunities amid yen’s slump
South China Morning Post - Jun 27
Japan’s reopening of its borders to international tourists is attracting investors from Hong Kong looking to seize real estate opportunities with the yen at a near 25-year low.
24 Hours With a Japanese Hermit in a Hidden Village
Tokyo Lens - Jun 27
Spending 24 hours with a Japanese Hermit in a bear-infested village that can't be reached. What could go wrong?
Beautiful Voyage | Ultimate 7-Day Ferry Travel in Japan Ep2
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 27
Traveling around Japan by taking 4 different overnight ferries. This is episode 2. Today's ship is Kitakyushu II, operated by Meimon Taiyo Ferry, from Shinmoji (Fukuoka) to Osaka.
Japan records hottest June day amid energy squeeze
bdnews24.com - Jun 25
The heat-wave, which the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) expects to persist throughout the summer, came as the government called on households and businesses to save electricity to avoid possible power crunch until September.
What is the Fune norikomi or Ceremonial Boat Ride?
Kabuki In-Depth - Jun 25
We take a quick look at the centuries old ceremony known as fune norikomi, which will be repeated the 29 of June in Osaka.
In Japan… People Eat From Conveyor Belts
Cash Jordan - Jun 24
If you thought you’d seen it all, wait till you go out to eat in Japan. Some restaurants have rotating conveyor belts of food. As a hungry American, I think this is a fantastic way to eat lots of food way too quickly, plus its cheaper as there is no server as more and more food is delivered automatically.
Nihombashi bridge to see light again with expressway removal
Kyodo - Jun 24
Nihombashi bridge will see the light of day again in fiscal 2040, with work commencing to remove an expressway over the historic landmark in Tokyo.
Vienna ranked world's most liveable city; Osaka 10th
Japan Today - Jun 23
The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.
Riding Japan’s Futuristic Super-Bus… For $17
Cash Jordan - Jun 22
This Bus shows how far ahead Japan is than the rest of the west, specifically the United States. Riding in this super modern / comfortable super-bus is fantastic. Its like air-travel, but without any of the hassle or boarding delays which always happen no matter what airline you use to travel.
Seasonal rain front bringing downpours to Kyushu region
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials say the seasonal rain front has brought downpours, especially to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.
