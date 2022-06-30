Charges dropped against elderly Japanese man for nailing Putin voodoo doll to sacred shrine tree
Two weeks ago, investigators arrested Mitsunobu Hino, a 72-year-old resident of Matsudo, on charges of property damage after Hino was seen on security camera footage carrying a wara ningyo at a shrine shortly before one of the dolls was found nailed to the ground’s sacred tree.
Hino didn’t exactly deny the charges when investigators came to his home to place him under arrest, but it turns out he won’t be facing any legal repercussions, at least for the time being, as the charges against him have been dropped.
Hino was released from police custody shortly after his arrest, and on Monday investigators said that prosecution will not be going ahead against Hino. This isn’t because he’s no longer suspected of nailing the doll to the tree, but because the shrine where he was seen on video, Mikazuki Shrine, has decided not to pursue the matter any further. “The victim has withdrawn the complaint,” explained a spokesperson for the Chiba Public Prosecutor’s Office’s Matsudo division. ...continue reading
92-year-old man found dead at home in Sendai; son stabbed
Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 92-year-old man was found dead at his home and his son was lying nearby, bleeding from a knife wound.
Man arrested for stabbing doctor multiple times at Fukuoka hospital
Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 49-year-old doctor multiple times at a hospital.
Relaxed new mask usage guidelines barely spread among Japan public
More than a month has passed since the Japanese government relaxed its guidance on mask usage to reflect subsiding fears of the coronavirus, yet its call for removing masks whenever possible has not caught on widely among the public, Kyodo reports.
Revenge porn: Never-ending cycle of pain
A Japanese woman in her 20s considered taking her own life when she became a victim of revenge porn. The term refers to intimate images or videos of a person shared without consent.
The Truth Behind Japanese Maid Cafes
Maid cafes first appeared in Akihabara in 2001. The prices for food and drinks are relatively higher than normal coffee shops.
Unidentified liquid found on train near Tokyo; 2 passengers taken to hospital
An unidentified liquid was found spread on the floor of a train in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Friday morning. A preliminary test found no toxin in the liquid. But two passengers complained of sickness and are being treated at a hospital.
Journalist arrested for shoplifting while in Hokkaido town to report on sunken tour boat
Police have arrested a 24-year-old journalist on suspicion of stealing food items from a convenience store in Shari, Hokkaido, where she had been assigned to cover the sinking of a tour boat.
The Dark Side of Japan: The Lost Generation
Looking at Japan from the outside, in many ways it looks like a model country - the 3rd biggest economy in the world with world-famous companies, extremely safe cities, a healthy population, and advanced technology and automation everywhere.
The disturbing and legal Japanese industry of child-like sex dolls
While countries like Australia and the United Kingdom have banned child sex dolls because their governments considered the products to be child abuse material, in Japan, they’re completely legal.
80 percent of cannabis seized at Haneda and Narita comes in liquid form
Cannabis is increasingly being smuggled into Japan in liquid form, according to Tokyo Customs authorities.
Indonesia deports Japanese man accused of COVID relief fraud
Indonesia early Wednesday deported a Japanese man to Tokyo where police have accused him, his family and acquaintances of participating in a fraud scheme that netted $7.3 million intended for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan court denies retrial for 95-yr-old woman over 1979 murder
A Japanese district court denied a retrial Wednesday for a 95-year-old woman who served 10 years in prison for the 1979 murder of her brother-in-law in Kagoshima Prefecture.
