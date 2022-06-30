Heatwave forecast to continue in wide areas of Japan on Friday

Many parts of Japan had another sweltering day on Thursday, with temperatures rising dangerously close to 40 degrees Celsius in some places. The ongoing heatwave is raising the risk of heatstroke.

Clear skies covered eastern and western Japan on Thursday, driving up temperatures.

The Meteorological Agency says that temperatures of 35 degrees or higher were recorded at 178 locations nationwide.

The mercury rose to nearly 40 degrees in several locations in the Kanto and Tokai regions. They included Hatoyama and Yorii towns in Saitama Prefecture; Isesaki City in Gunma Prefecture; Hamamatsu City in Shizuoka Prefecture; Tajimi City in Gifu Prefecture; and Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture.

The daytime high in central Tokyo reached 36.4 degrees on Thursday. That was the hottest temperature recorded in the city in June since record-keeping began in 1875.