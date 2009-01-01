Japan's GPIF logs first quarterly investment loss in two years
The world's largest pension fund's 1.1 per cent negative return on its overall assets during the three months compares with a 2.81 per cent gain in the previous quarter, it said in a statement.
The fund wrote down the value of its Russia-related assets to zero due to sanctions and difficulties in completing transactions. As of March last year, it held Russian assets worth about 220 billion yen ($1.6 billion), representing 0.1 per cent of the total assets.
During the quarter, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 3 per cent. The GPIF's foreign stock portfolio posted a loss of 0.55 per cent, while its Japanese stock portfolio had a loss of 1.22 per cent.
Its foreign and Japanese bond portfolios posted losses of 1.22 per cent and 1.54 per cent respectively.
think.ing - Jul 01
Today's numerous data releases, from inflation to labour to business surveys, suggest a positive outlook for Japan in the near term. The overall picture is still mixed and the figures aren't good enough to change the central bank's current stance
Kyodo - Jul 01
The average land price in Japan as of Jan. 1 was up 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the National Tax Agency said Friday, rebounding from a fall in 2021 as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
marketwatch.com - Jun 30
Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. surged Wednesday as a heat wave in Japan boosted power demand in the capital.
Mulboyne - Jun 29
Until today, companies listed on Japan's stock exchange had names beginning with every possible gojūon kana except ぬ. Nulab (ヌーラボ) has ended the drought.
Nikkei - Jun 28
The Bank of Japan may have been saddled with as much as 600 billion yen ($4.4 billion) in unrealized losses on its Japanese government bond holdings earlier this month, as a widening gap between domestic and overseas monetary policy pushed yields higher and prices lower.
Nikkei - Jun 26
Traditionally known for its shochu, a clear liquor made from grains, potatoes, sugar cane and more, Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu has become home to a budding whisky industry as craft distillers chase a larger, more global audience.
Nikkei - Jun 26
New stock market listings in Japan are on track to fall 30% from a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as a confluence of global factors makes international investment scarce.
Nikkein - Jun 24
Japan's Sapporo Holdings on Friday announced that it will acquire U.S. craft beer maker Stone Brewing for $168 million, in a foray into the country's growing microbrew market.
Kyodo - Jun 24
Japan's top court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that dismissed a man's demand that Twitter Inc. delete posts showing his arrest history, ordering the U.S. social networking service to remove 14 tweets.
NHK - Jun 24
Consumer prices in Japan rose by more than 2 percent in May from a year earlier. Higher energy costs were a big factor behind the increase.
BBC - Jun 24
Motor industry giant Toyota is recalling 2,700 of its first mass-produced all-electric vehicles over concerns their wheels may fall off.
theguardian.com - Jun 24
There can’t be a household in Japan that doesn’t own a few items from a 100-yen shop – anything from chopsticks and teacups to air freshener and bin bags.