Japan warns on 'interests' after Russia gas project decree
日本政府「影響を精査中」サハリン2権利譲渡めぐり
Japanese trading houses Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp own 12.5 and 10 percent stakes respectively in the Sakhalin-2 project, but the future of their investments appears uncertain after the Russian move.
The decree calls for the establishment of a new Russian operator and requires existing foreign shareholders to apply for the right to participate in the new firm, with Moscow deciding on their inclusion.
Japanese government spokesman Seiji Kihara said Friday morning that Tokyo was “closely examining the impact on liquified natural gas (LNG) imports”.
“Speaking generally, we believe our resource interests must not be undermined,“ he added, declining to give further comment.
Later Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government did not think the decree “will immediately stop LNG imports,“ on which Japan is heavily dependent.
“We think we need to carefully monitor how the decree will affect our contract,“ he told reporters.
Japan's economy minister meanwhile said Tokyo would look into alternative suppliers.
Kyodo - Jun 28
Britain on Wednesday will lift import restrictions on some Japanese food products imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
NHK - Jun 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said the Group of Seven nations should further strengthen their unity to protect the lives of people affected by soaring prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NHK - Jun 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced additional sanctions against Russia, including a ban on imports of Russian gold.
Kyodo - Jun 26
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will seek to confirm unity with his fellow Group of Seven leaders in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine, inflation and other global challenges.
NHK - Jun 23
The city of Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, has lost a USB device containing the personal information of more than 460,000 residents.
UNI - Jun 22
A Japanese woman living in Belgium has become the mayor of Suginami, a district in Tokyo after she gained prominence through her online campaigning during the pandemic.
Al Jazeera - Jun 22
Campaigning for Japan’s upper house election kicked off with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fighting off criticism of the ultra-loose monetary policy he continues to support despite worries that it’s accelerating price increases.
NHK - Jun 21
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said he is planning to roll out a package of measures to fight inflation.
NHK - Jun 20
The Japanese government has kept its overall assessment of the economy unchanged for the third straight month. Officials say there are signs of an upturn, but called for caution against rising raw material prices amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
Japan Today - Jun 19
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Nikkei - Jun 17
Japan's top court on Friday dismissed claims that the government should pay damages in cases involving around 3,700 people whose lives were seriously affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, absolving the state of responsibility for mass evacuations in the crisis.
Sky News Australia - Jun 17
Australia and Japan have agreed to elevate defence cooperation between the two nations during in a meeting between the Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo.