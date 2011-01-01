Japan warns on 'interests' after Russia gas project decree

日本政府「影響を精査中」サハリン2権利譲渡めぐり

The Sun daily -- Jul 01
Japan’s energy “interests must not be undermined”, Tokyo said Friday, after Moscow issued a decree transferring operations of a key oil and gas project to a new Russian company.

Japanese trading houses Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp own 12.5 and 10 percent stakes respectively in the Sakhalin-2 project, but the future of their investments appears uncertain after the Russian move.

The decree calls for the establishment of a new Russian operator and requires existing foreign shareholders to apply for the right to participate in the new firm, with Moscow deciding on their inclusion.

Japanese government spokesman Seiji Kihara said Friday morning that Tokyo was “closely examining the impact on liquified natural gas (LNG) imports”.

“Speaking generally, we believe our resource interests must not be undermined,“ he added, declining to give further comment.

Later Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government did not think the decree “will immediately stop LNG imports,“ on which Japan is heavily dependent.

“We think we need to carefully monitor how the decree will affect our contract,“ he told reporters.

Japan's economy minister meanwhile said Tokyo would look into alternative suppliers. ...continue reading

Jul 01 (ANNnewsCH) - 日本の企業も出資するロシア・極東の石油・天然ガス開発事業「サハリン2」についてプーチン大統領はすべての権利を新設するロシア企業に譲渡する大統領令に署名しました。  ...continue reading
Britain to lift import restriction on food products from Fukushima
Kyodo - Jun 28
Britain on Wednesday will lift import restrictions on some Japanese food products imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Kishida calls for G7 unity to tackle soaring prices
NHK - Jun 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said the Group of Seven nations should further strengthen their unity to protect the lives of people affected by soaring prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Kishida announces additional sanctions on Russia
NHK - Jun 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced additional sanctions against Russia, including a ban on imports of Russian gold.
Japan PM Kishida hopes to show G-7 unity amid Ukraine war, inflation
Kyodo - Jun 26
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will seek to confirm unity with his fellow Group of Seven leaders in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine, inflation and other global challenges.
City in western Japan loses memory stick with data on 460,000 residents
NHK - Jun 23
The city of Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, has lost a USB device containing the personal information of more than 460,000 residents.
Woman in Belgium becomes mayor in Japan
UNI - Jun 22
A Japanese woman living in Belgium has become the mayor of Suginami, a district in Tokyo after she gained prominence through her online campaigning during the pandemic.
Kishida critics seize on weak yen in Japan upper house election
Al Jazeera - Jun 22
Campaigning for Japan’s upper house election kicked off with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fighting off criticism of the ultra-loose monetary policy he continues to support despite worries that it’s accelerating price increases.
Kishida discloses ambitious inflation-fighting package
NHK - Jun 21
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said he is planning to roll out a package of measures to fight inflation.
Japan govt. says economy recovering, warns of rising costs
NHK - Jun 20
The Japanese government has kept its overall assessment of the economy unchanged for the third straight month. Officials say there are signs of an upturn, but called for caution against rising raw material prices amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
Lower house speaker Hosoda sues publisher over sexual scandal
Japan Today - Jun 19
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Japan's top court rules state not liable for Fukushima disaster
Nikkei - Jun 17
Japan's top court on Friday dismissed claims that the government should pay damages in cases involving around 3,700 people whose lives were seriously affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, absolving the state of responsibility for mass evacuations in the crisis.
Australia and Japan to boost defence exercise
Sky News Australia - Jun 17
Australia and Japan have agreed to elevate defence cooperation between the two nations during in a meeting between the Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo.
