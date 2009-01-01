Japan’s growth prospects remain positive, at least in the short term
Japan's jobless rate unexpectedly rose to 2.6% in May (vs 2.5% market consensus), but that's the first rise in four months. However, the labour participation rate hit an all-time high at 62.7% and the jobs-to-application ratio improved for three consecutive months, which indicates labour tightening going ahead. Although no signs of wage growth have been detected yet, the reopening of the economy and the better Covid situation have improved overall labour market conditions.
Tokyo CPI decelerate to 2.3%YoY in June (vs. 2.5% market consensus) from 2.4% in May, but core CPI, excluding fresh food, rose 2.1% YoY in June (vs 1.9% in May). Energy prices remained high at 21.7% but a bit down from the previous month’s 22.3%. We think government subsides curbed additional price gains in gasoline and diesel. But, manufactured food prices are scheduled to rise in the coming months, thus near-term CPI will stay above 2% for a while.
The Tankan survey results were a bit disappointing as the outcomes missed the market consensus. However, large companies hold more optimistic views on the future outlook, certainly for non-manufacturing companies. The survey's large non-manufacturing outlook rose to 13 (vs 7 in the first quarter) while the manufacturing outlook made a mere 1 point rise to 10 (vs 9 in the first quarter).
think.ing - Jul 01
Today's numerous data releases, from inflation to labour to business surveys, suggest a positive outlook for Japan in the near term. The overall picture is still mixed and the figures aren't good enough to change the central bank's current stance
Kyodo - Jul 01
The average land price in Japan as of Jan. 1 was up 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the National Tax Agency said Friday, rebounding from a fall in 2021 as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
marketwatch.com - Jun 30
Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. surged Wednesday as a heat wave in Japan boosted power demand in the capital.
Mulboyne - Jun 29
Until today, companies listed on Japan's stock exchange had names beginning with every possible gojūon kana except ぬ. Nulab (ヌーラボ) has ended the drought.
Nikkei - Jun 28
The Bank of Japan may have been saddled with as much as 600 billion yen ($4.4 billion) in unrealized losses on its Japanese government bond holdings earlier this month, as a widening gap between domestic and overseas monetary policy pushed yields higher and prices lower.
Nikkei - Jun 26
Traditionally known for its shochu, a clear liquor made from grains, potatoes, sugar cane and more, Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu has become home to a budding whisky industry as craft distillers chase a larger, more global audience.
Nikkei - Jun 26
New stock market listings in Japan are on track to fall 30% from a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as a confluence of global factors makes international investment scarce.
Nikkein - Jun 24
Japan's Sapporo Holdings on Friday announced that it will acquire U.S. craft beer maker Stone Brewing for $168 million, in a foray into the country's growing microbrew market.
Kyodo - Jun 24
Japan's top court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that dismissed a man's demand that Twitter Inc. delete posts showing his arrest history, ordering the U.S. social networking service to remove 14 tweets.
NHK - Jun 24
Consumer prices in Japan rose by more than 2 percent in May from a year earlier. Higher energy costs were a big factor behind the increase.
BBC - Jun 24
Motor industry giant Toyota is recalling 2,700 of its first mass-produced all-electric vehicles over concerns their wheels may fall off.
theguardian.com - Jun 24
There can’t be a household in Japan that doesn’t own a few items from a 100-yen shop – anything from chopsticks and teacups to air freshener and bin bags.