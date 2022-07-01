Deep-sea camera captures giant 'yokozuna iwashi' in Pacific

Japanese researchers say they have successfully filmed a giant rare deep-sea fish in the Pacific called the "yokozuna iwashi."

The fish was discovered some years ago in Suruga Bay, central Japan, and identified as a new species last year. Only six have been captured or photographed so far, and little is known about it.

Researchers from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology said the footage was taken by a camera placed at a depth of 2,000 meters in the sea last October about 100 kilometers southwest of Hachijojima Island in Tokyo.

They said the fish's estimated length is 2 meters and 53 centimeters. That's almost double the size of the largest one confirmed in Suruga Bay.