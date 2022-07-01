ANA to resume flights from Beijing to Narita after suspension

All Nippon Airways Co. said Thursday that it will resume direct flights from Beijing to Narita Airport near Tokyo on July 11, after being suspended for more than two years against a backdrop of the coronavirus spread.

ANA will only operate one-way flights from Beijing to Narita per week on Mondays for the time being, as the Chinese government has implemented its radical “COVID zero” policy, including quarantining travelers from abroad.

Under China’s tough restrictions, the direct flights from the Chinese capital to Narita in Chiba Prefecture would be suddenly suspended again if a passenger tests positive for the virus, experts say.

From Narita to Beijing, the passenger planes will be used as cargo carriers. ...continue reading