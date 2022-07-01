Temperatures top 40 degrees in six locations in Japan
Japan's weather agency says temperatures reached 40.4 degrees in the city of Kiryu in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo. That's the highest so far this year.
Five other cities across Japan saw heat above 40 degrees. Gunma's Isesaki City topped 40 for the third time this year.
The daytime high was 37 degrees in central Tokyo. It's now topped 35 for seven days in a row.
Overnight temperatures are forecasted to stay above 25. Saturday is likely to be another sweltering day.
A heatstroke alert has been issued to wide areas from the Kanto-Koshin to Kyushu regions.
Officials are advising people to keep room-temperature water by their bedside. They say people shouldn't hesitate to keep air conditioners running while they sleep. They say not doing so at night is a heatstroke risk. ...continue reading
NHK - Jul 01
