JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN | Official Trailer 3
「ジョジョの奇妙な冒険: ストーンオーシャン」予告編3
Pale Snake wants what is within Jotaro’s memory: “a pathway to Heaven,” which was sought by DIO, who Jotaro defeated long ago.
Pale Snake attacks Jotaro, removing both his Stand ability and memory in the form of discs, leaving him in a dormant state. In order to recover her father’s discs, Jolyne decides to remain in the prison.
Along with her new companions Ermes Costello, F.F., Emporio Alnino, Weather Forecast and Narciso Anastasia, Jolyne fights against other Stand users who have infiltrated the prison so she can uncover who is behind Pale Snake and reclaim her father’s Stand ability and memory.
A new and more intense chapter of the final battle that will put an end to the century-spanning, intertwining fate of the Joestar family and DIO begins!
Episodes 13-24 of "JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN" premiere worldwide on September 1, only on Netflix!
