Underground Izakaya in Tokyo’s Peaceful Suburban Area
Japan by Food -- Jul 02
Tucked away near Shimo-Takaido station, Genkiya is a family-run izakaya dining bar. Its cozy atmosphere brings people together over good food, fun conversation, and occasional arm wrestling!
Genkiya serves crowd-pleasing izakaya food favorites like grilled mackerel and juicy chicken wings that go perfectly with a beer or sake served in bamboo. A causal at-home atmosphere is a great place to relax, meet new friends, and chat with the locals and the staff.
CBD takes root in Japan as gov't mulls easing laws for cannabis meds
Kyodo - Jul 02
From ingestible oils and gummies to skin lotions and makeup, products made from cannabidiol, an extract of the cannabis plant devoid of its psychoactive properties, are rapidly gaining popularity in Japan.
Mt. Fuji trails open in Yamanashi Prefecture
NHK - Jul 02
Climbing season at Mount Fuji has started for trails in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan.
Temperatures top 40 degrees in six locations in Japan
NHK - Jul 01
Scorching heat continued across Japan on Friday, with daytime highs exceeding 40 degrees Celsius at a record six locations.
Tokyo's heatstroke cases hit 10-year high for month of June
NHK - Jul 01
The number of people taken to hospital by ambulance for suspected heatstroke symptoms in Tokyo in June was the highest for the month in at least a decade.
Dumped in forest without clothes: Missing Japanese porn actress found dead
asiaone.com - Jul 01
Japanese porn actress Rina Arano was reported missing on June 8 this year.
Japanese asked to save power as country’s east sizzles
Reuters - Jul 01
The highest temperatures in at least 147 years have scorched much of eastern Japan for a week as of Friday, with the government asking citizens to cut power use as much as possible, while still running air conditioners to stay safe.
Deep-sea camera captures giant 'yokozuna iwashi' in Pacific
NHK - Jul 01
Japanese researchers say they have successfully filmed a giant rare deep-sea fish in the Pacific called the "yokozuna iwashi."
Japan's GPIF logs first quarterly investment loss in two years
channelnewsasia.com - Jul 01
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) reported on Friday an investment loss of $16 billion in January-March, the first quarterly negative return in two years, as higher U.S. interest rates and the war in Ukraine rattled financial markets.
Kirin brewery to withdraw from Myanmar
france24.com - Jul 01
Japanese drinks giant Kirin said Monday it will withdraw from Myanmar, after a failed bid to disentangle its operations from a joint venture with a junta-owned company after last year's coup.
Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka arrested again for drug possession, 9 days after getting suspended sentence
Japan Today - Jul 01
Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday arrested a former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, just nine days after he was convicted and given a suspended sentence for a similar crime earlier this year.
Why Japan keeps handing out certificates to gay couples but won’t let them get married
VICE - Jul 01
In Japan, gay marriage is not legal. The national government has maintained that only a man and a woman can be wedded, a position backed as recently as last month by a court in Osaka.
Japan business mood dims for a 2nd quarter as costs rise: BOJ Tankan
Nikkei - Jul 01
Business sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers cooled for the second straight quarter amid economic headwinds, including the war in Ukraine, the extended lockdown in China, and global supply shortages and inflation, the Bank of Japan's latest Tankan survey showed Friday.
