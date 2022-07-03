Tropical storm Aere bears down on islands in southwest Japan

Tropical storm Aere is now close to the islands in southwestern Japan. It is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Okinawa and nearby islands over the weekend.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says Aere passed near the main island of Okinawa late on Saturday.

Officials say the storm was 100 kilometers north of Naha at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. They say the system was moving west-northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

The tropical storm is likely to move north over the East China Sea. It may approach Kyushu on Monday or later.

Extremely heavy rain of 70 millimeters per hour may be seen on Okinawa's main island through Sunday morning.

Weather officials say the storm could change course and move in a westward direction. They add that it may approach western and eastern Japan between Tuesday and Thursday.

They are warning people to watch out for high waves, landslides, strong winds, floods in low-lying areas, swollen rivers, lightning strikes and sudden gusts of wind.