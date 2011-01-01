1 in 3 beds meant for the critically ill fail to live up to expectations

The acute care dilemma at Japan's hospitals

Nikkei -- Jul 03
Nearly 35% of acute care beds in Japanese hospitals have failed to serve their intended purpose, a serious misallocation of human and financial resources, according to a study by Nikkei and the Japan Center for Economic Research.

Acute care refers to the services given to badly injured or severely ill patients; it forms the core of Japan's medical network, with about 60% of all beds available, excluding beds meant for patients with an infectious disease or in need of psychiatric care.

Acute care costs are much higher than those for other services because of the number of medical staff required. In some cases, basic hospitalization for urgent care costs 1.7 times more than that for convalescent, or recovery, care.

Hospitals have a strong financial incentive to have acute care units. Once these units meet certain staffing and other conditions, it is relatively easy to maintain their status. For hospitals, allocating more beds to urgent care makes financial sense, one observer said.

Yet as Japan's population ages, demand for recovery and other non-acute care is growing, and converting some beds meant for the badly injured has become unavoidable. ...continue reading

Japan eyes restart of nuclear plants offline since 2011 Fukushima disaster as temperatures soar
South China Morning Post - Jun 29
With temperatures across Japan soaring and the government imploring the public and businesses to limit their consumption of energy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has signalled that nuclear power plants not used since 2011’s Fukushima disaster will be brought back online.
Observing different mating tactics in the Japanese scorpionfly
phys.org - Jun 28
Owing to the high competition and the prevalence of natural selection, many male insects must develop alternative tactics to mate with a female.
Quake jolts southwestern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Nikkei - Jun 26
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 shook Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Sunday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
How Japan uniquely recycles plastic
Paolo fromTOKYO - Jun 25
This is how Japan Recycles Plastic Trays. I’m at the Ibaraki Kanto recycling factory of Japan’s largest plastic food container producer, FPCO.
New species of symbiotic sea anemone discovered off coast of Japan
sci-news.com - Jun 24
Scientifically named Stylobates calcifer, the new sea anemone species lives in a symbiotic relationship with a species of hermit crab called Pagurodofleinia doederleini.
Japan govt. compiles report on possible impacts of solar flares
NHK - Jun 22
Japan's communications ministry has drawn up a report on possible impacts of large-scale eruptions on the surface of the sun called "solar flares," such as disruptions in wireless communications.
Hospital in western Japan hit by ransomware attack
NHK - Jun 21
Staff at a hospital in Tokushima Prefecture, western Japan, are unable to access electronic medical records after the hospital became the target of a ransomware attack.
Drone registration system begins in Japan
NHK - Jun 20
Drone owners in Japan are obliged to register their craft with the government under a revised aviation law that took effect on Monday.
Japan Just Released Fully Functioning Female Robots #6
Artificial Intelligence News - Jun 20
Japan just released fully functioning female robots. For many years, Japan has been at the forefront of robotics technology, and its robotics innovation has astounded the rest of the globe.
Another strong quake hits Ishikawa Prefecture
NHK - Jun 20
A strong earthquake has hit the Noto region in central Japan. No tsunami alert has been issued.
Japan agency warns of quake of similar intensity in coming week
NHK - Jun 20
The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning that another powerful earthquake could hit the Noto region on the Sea of Japan in the coming week.
Japan Police preparing for possible Mount Fuji eruption
arabnews.jp - Jun 19
Japan’s National Police Agency has started making full-fledged preparations for a possible eruption of Mount Fuji, the tallest peak in the country.
Sci-Tech Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        