Naoya Inoue destroys boxing stereotypes
If the authoritative, century-old U.S. boxing magazine The Ring is making the call, the title goes to Japan's Naoya Inoue, nicknamed "The Monster."
Inoue, owner of three of the world's four bantamweight crowns, would hardly disagree. "As a professional boxer, I don't only want to win," he said during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on June 27, after earning The Ring's PFP (pound for pound) title. "My aim is to put on a wonderful show for fans with a knockout. I think my way of boxing was recognized and has let me enter the rankings that heavier boxers have dominated."
The Ring, which has published its PFP rankings for over 30 years, has mostly chosen much larger boxers popular in Western countries. These include former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, a former undefeated champion in five weight divisions. Both are from the U.S.
Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao, once a champion in six divisions, current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk from Ukraine, and Americans Terence Crawford and Errol Spence -- both undefeated welterweight champs -- are all ranked high.
Inoue's bantamweight division, with an upper limit of 53.5 kg, is the fifth-lightest of all 17 divisions. Bantamweights do not punch as hard as heavier boxers, nor do their fights often end in dramatic knockouts. Hence, they are often overlooked by the public. However, the Monster's ferocious performances have heads spinning in the boxing world.
NBC News - Jun 24
Former Yankees slugger Hideki Matsui was honored in New York City for his contributions to baseball and helping build cultural connections between the U.S. and Japan through the game.
NHK - Jun 23
Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei has marked a Major League Baseball career high of 13 strikeouts and earned his 6th win of the season.
NHK - Jun 22
In Major League Baseball, Japanese star Ohtani Shohei hit a pair of 3-run-homers in Tuesday's game. But even "Sho-time" couldn't help the Los Angeles Angels secure victory in extra innings.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 22
taipeitimes.com - Jun 21
Japan is the home of judo, but a brutal win-at-all-costs mentality, corporal punishment and pressure to lose weight are driving large numbers of children to quit, raising fears for the sport’s future in its traditional powerhouse.
WrestleTalk - Jun 20
What does one need to know about new Japan pro wrestling being a promotion with half a century of history to poll from could leave that question with a bloated answer but fear not today will not be the day that I gather kids around the lemon tree and talk for hours on end.
Kyodo - Jun 16
Movie star Ken Watanabe offered a message of encouragement to Japanese compatriot Shohei Ohtani when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday's Los Angeles Dodgers-Los Angeles Angels game.
arabnews.com - Jun 15
Keiji Muto, better known as The Great Muta to wrestling fans around the world, is set to retire from active competition after 40 years of performing.
Japan Today - Jun 13
Toyota won the 24 Hours Le Mans in the classic endurance race for the fifth straight time, with the No. 8 car finishing ahead of the No. 7 in another dominant performance on Sunday.
ivpressonline.com - Jun 09
While Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue was winning his title bout against Nonito Donaire, burglars were breaking into his home.
Nikkei - Jun 08
Naoya Inoue became the first Japanese to hold a world title from three different sanctioning bodies with a second-round technical knockout of Nonito Donaire of the Philippines on Tuesday.
news9live.com - Jun 05
Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.