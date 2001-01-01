Man, woman found dead in Yokohama apartment in apparent murder-suicide

A man and a woman were found dead in an apartment in Yokohama on Friday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies were found at around 6 p.m. at the apartment in Isogo Ward. Kyodo News quoted police as saying the man, who was in his 30s, lived in the apartment and that he had apparently hanged himself.

In the same room, police found the body of Yui Matsuoka, 34, a company employee, who was in a relationship with the man. Police said there were no external signs of injury on her body and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.