KDDI's over 40-hour mobile disruption affects up to 39m connections

KDDI Corp., a major Japanese telecom company, said Sunday it has finished work to restore services to up to 39.15 million mobile connections that have been affected by a network disruption for over 40 hours.

But the "au" mobile brand operator stopped short of saying when its connections will fully recover after the failure not only prevented its users from making calls and getting online but also impacted such areas as banking, transmission of weather data, parcel deliveries and network-connected cars. KDDI's work to resume services in eastern Japan was completed around 5:30 p.m. after most of its customers in western Japan were gradually regaining wireless access.

Holding a press conference, KDDI President Makoto Takahashi apologized over the disruption, which began at around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, and said he would consider compensating individual and corporate users.

KDDI said a breakdown of its system for voice calls had triggered a concentration of traffic that led the company to reduce user access.