2 sisters stabbed in taxi outside their home in Okinawa

Police in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed two sisters in a taxi early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:40 a.m. Local media quoted police as saying the suspect followed the taxi and when it stopped in front of the women’s residence, he parked behind the taxi, and stabbed the two women as they were about to get out of the vehicle. The man then got back into his car and drove off.

The two women suffered stomach wounds and were taken to hospital where doctors said their condition was stable.