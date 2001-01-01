2 sisters stabbed in taxi outside their home in Okinawa
タクシー乗車の姉妹刺す 殺人未遂で男を逮捕
Japan Today -- Jul 04
Police in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed two sisters in a taxi early Sunday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:40 a.m. Local media quoted police as saying the suspect followed the taxi and when it stopped in front of the women’s residence, he parked behind the taxi, and stabbed the two women as they were about to get out of the vehicle. The man then got back into his car and drove off.
The two women suffered stomach wounds and were taken to hospital where doctors said their condition was stable. ...continue reading
Jul 04 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 3日未明、沖縄・宜野湾市の路上で、タクシーを降りようとした女性2人を刃物で刺して殺害しようとした疑いで、29歳の男が逮捕された。 ...continue reading
Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka arrested again for drug possession, 9 days after getting suspended sentence
Japan Today - Jul 01
Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday arrested a former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, just nine days after he was convicted and given a suspended sentence for a similar crime earlier this year.
Why Japan keeps handing out certificates to gay couples but won’t let them get married
VICE - Jul 01
In Japan, gay marriage is not legal. The national government has maintained that only a man and a woman can be wedded, a position backed as recently as last month by a court in Osaka.
Charges dropped against elderly Japanese man for nailing Putin voodoo doll to sacred shrine tree
soranews24.com - Jul 01
Two weeks ago, investigators arrested Mitsunobu Hino, a 72-year-old resident of Matsudo, on charges of property damage after Hino was seen on security camera footage carrying a wara ningyo at a shrine shortly before one of the dolls was found nailed to the ground’s sacred tree.
92-year-old man found dead at home in Sendai; son stabbed
Japan Today - Jun 29
Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 92-year-old man was found dead at his home and his son was lying nearby, bleeding from a knife wound.
Man arrested for stabbing doctor multiple times at Fukuoka hospital
Japan Today - Jun 28
Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 49-year-old doctor multiple times at a hospital.
Relaxed new mask usage guidelines barely spread among Japan public
inform.kz - Jun 28
More than a month has passed since the Japanese government relaxed its guidance on mask usage to reflect subsiding fears of the coronavirus, yet its call for removing masks whenever possible has not caught on widely among the public, Kyodo reports.
Revenge porn: Never-ending cycle of pain
NHK - Jun 27
A Japanese woman in her 20s considered taking her own life when she became a victim of revenge porn. The term refers to intimate images or videos of a person shared without consent.
The Truth Behind Japanese Maid Cafes
Japan explorer - Jun 24
Maid cafes first appeared in Akihabara in 2001. The prices for food and drinks are relatively higher than normal coffee shops.
Unidentified liquid found on train near Tokyo; 2 passengers taken to hospital
NHK - Jun 24
An unidentified liquid was found spread on the floor of a train in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Friday morning. A preliminary test found no toxin in the liquid. But two passengers complained of sickness and are being treated at a hospital.
Journalist arrested for shoplifting while in Hokkaido town to report on sunken tour boat
Japan Today - Jun 23
Police have arrested a 24-year-old journalist on suspicion of stealing food items from a convenience store in Shari, Hokkaido, where she had been assigned to cover the sinking of a tour boat.
The Dark Side of Japan: The Lost Generation
Explained with Dom - Jun 23
Looking at Japan from the outside, in many ways it looks like a model country - the 3rd biggest economy in the world with world-famous companies, extremely safe cities, a healthy population, and advanced technology and automation everywhere.
The disturbing and legal Japanese industry of child-like sex dolls
VICE - Jun 23
While countries like Australia and the United Kingdom have banned child sex dolls because their governments considered the products to be child abuse material, in Japan, they’re completely legal.
