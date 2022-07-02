Price cap on Russian oil to be about half of current price: Japan PM
Kyodo -- Jul 04
The price cap to be imposed on Russian oil to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine is expected to be around half the current purchase price, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday.
Referring to a joint communique released after a summit of the Group of Seven developed nations late last month, Kishida said during a stump speech in Tokyo that a mechanism would be designed so that Russian oil "will not and cannot be bought at a higher price" than the cap.
The communique said an oil price cap scheme could include options such as enabling transportation of Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products globally only if the oil is purchased at or below a specified price.
Japan, NATO to produce cooperation document
NHK - Jun 30
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will work out a new document on their cooperation.
NHK - Jun 30
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will work out a new document on their cooperation.
Japan’s Kishida, South Korea’s Yoon meet for first time in Spain
inquirer.net - Jun 29
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for the first time in Madrid on Tuesday evening at a gala dinner hosted by Spain’s King Felipe VI.
inquirer.net - Jun 29
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for the first time in Madrid on Tuesday evening at a gala dinner hosted by Spain’s King Felipe VI.
Britain to lift import restriction on food products from Fukushima
Kyodo - Jun 28
Britain on Wednesday will lift import restrictions on some Japanese food products imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Kyodo - Jun 28
Britain on Wednesday will lift import restrictions on some Japanese food products imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Kishida calls for G7 unity to tackle soaring prices
NHK - Jun 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said the Group of Seven nations should further strengthen their unity to protect the lives of people affected by soaring prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NHK - Jun 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said the Group of Seven nations should further strengthen their unity to protect the lives of people affected by soaring prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Kishida announces additional sanctions on Russia
NHK - Jun 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced additional sanctions against Russia, including a ban on imports of Russian gold.
NHK - Jun 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced additional sanctions against Russia, including a ban on imports of Russian gold.
Japan PM Kishida hopes to show G-7 unity amid Ukraine war, inflation
Kyodo - Jun 26
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will seek to confirm unity with his fellow Group of Seven leaders in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine, inflation and other global challenges.
Kyodo - Jun 26
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will seek to confirm unity with his fellow Group of Seven leaders in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine, inflation and other global challenges.
City in western Japan loses memory stick with data on 460,000 residents
NHK - Jun 23
The city of Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, has lost a USB device containing the personal information of more than 460,000 residents.
NHK - Jun 23
The city of Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, has lost a USB device containing the personal information of more than 460,000 residents.
Woman in Belgium becomes mayor in Japan
UNI - Jun 22
A Japanese woman living in Belgium has become the mayor of Suginami, a district in Tokyo after she gained prominence through her online campaigning during the pandemic.
UNI - Jun 22
A Japanese woman living in Belgium has become the mayor of Suginami, a district in Tokyo after she gained prominence through her online campaigning during the pandemic.
Kishida critics seize on weak yen in Japan upper house election
Al Jazeera - Jun 22
Campaigning for Japan’s upper house election kicked off with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fighting off criticism of the ultra-loose monetary policy he continues to support despite worries that it’s accelerating price increases.
Al Jazeera - Jun 22
Campaigning for Japan’s upper house election kicked off with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fighting off criticism of the ultra-loose monetary policy he continues to support despite worries that it’s accelerating price increases.
Kishida discloses ambitious inflation-fighting package
NHK - Jun 21
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said he is planning to roll out a package of measures to fight inflation.
NHK - Jun 21
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said he is planning to roll out a package of measures to fight inflation.
Japan govt. says economy recovering, warns of rising costs
NHK - Jun 20
The Japanese government has kept its overall assessment of the economy unchanged for the third straight month. Officials say there are signs of an upturn, but called for caution against rising raw material prices amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
NHK - Jun 20
The Japanese government has kept its overall assessment of the economy unchanged for the third straight month. Officials say there are signs of an upturn, but called for caution against rising raw material prices amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
Lower house speaker Hosoda sues publisher over sexual scandal
Japan Today - Jun 19
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Japan Today - Jun 19
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7