Japan's Cabinet approves $1.8m to pay for Abe state funeral
安倍元総理の国葬 支出約2.5億円に“警備費”含まれず 「弔意表明」協力要望は？
Nikkei -- Aug 27
Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a 249 million yen ($1.8 million) allocation to pay for the controversial state funeral next month of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
As the public remains divided over Abe's political legacy and scandals, the Cabinet has no plan to urge ministries and related agencies to extend condolences at the time when the funeral will be held on Sept. 27.
The amount, to be fully disbursed from reserve funds of the government's fiscal 2022 budget, includes 210 million yen for setting up the Nippon Budokan hall venue in Tokyo and 30 million yen for a renting fee.
It also covers COVID-19 precautions as well as funding the provision of simultaneous interpretation for foreign guests, but it does not include the costs for security around the venue provided by police, according to government sources. ...continue reading
Aug 27 (ANNnewsCH) - 来月行われる安倍元総理の国葬について、政府は、およそ2億5000万円の支出を閣議決定しました。一方、総理経験者の葬儀でこれまで行ってきた弔意の表明について、地方公共団体などに協力を求めないということです。 ...continue reading
Japan to push for Africa seat on the UN Security Council
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Japan will push for an African seat at the United Nations by using its place on the world body’s Security Council.
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Japan will push for an African seat at the United Nations by using its place on the world body’s Security Council.
Japan's major opposition party picks new leader
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's major opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has picked co-head Baba Nobuyuki as its new leader.
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's major opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has picked co-head Baba Nobuyuki as its new leader.
Japan pledges $30 billion in aid for Africa at Tunis summit
Alaraby - Aug 28
Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Alaraby - Aug 28
Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan's Cabinet approves $1.8m to pay for Abe state funeral
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a 249 million yen ($1.8 million) allocation to pay for the controversial state funeral next month of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a 249 million yen ($1.8 million) allocation to pay for the controversial state funeral next month of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan police chief to resign over shooting death of former prime minister
NPR - Aug 25
Japan's national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
NPR - Aug 25
Japan's national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
Japan grants refugee status to 98 Afghans fleeing Taliban
Japan Today - Aug 24
Japan has granted refugee status to 98 people who fled Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power last August, government sources said Tuesday, in a rare move for a country with a poor record on giving asylum.
Japan Today - Aug 24
Japan has granted refugee status to 98 people who fled Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power last August, government sources said Tuesday, in a rare move for a country with a poor record on giving asylum.
Japan signals return to nuclear power to stabilise energy supply
Reuters - Aug 24
Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and look at developing next-generation reactors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, setting the stage for a major policy shift on nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.
Reuters - Aug 24
Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and look at developing next-generation reactors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, setting the stage for a major policy shift on nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.
Xi sends message to Kishida wishing recovery from COVID-19
NHK - Aug 22
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio wishing for his recovery from COVID-19. Kishida tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.
NHK - Aug 22
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio wishing for his recovery from COVID-19. Kishida tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.
Japan mulls deployment of missiles, may increase its missile arsenal
WION - Aug 22
As China increases its military pressure on Taiwan, Japan is considering the deployment of 1000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counter-attack capability against China.
WION - Aug 22
As China increases its military pressure on Taiwan, Japan is considering the deployment of 1000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counter-attack capability against China.
PM Kishida infected with coronavirus
NHK - Aug 21
The Japanese government says Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has been infected with the coronavirus.
NHK - Aug 21
The Japanese government says Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has been infected with the coronavirus.
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to ask Japan to open talks with top creditors
Nikkei - Aug 19
Sri Lanka will ask Japan to invite the Indian Ocean island's main creditor nations, including China and India, to talks on bilateral debt restructuring as the country seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, its president said on Thursday.
Nikkei - Aug 19
Sri Lanka will ask Japan to invite the Indian Ocean island's main creditor nations, including China and India, to talks on bilateral debt restructuring as the country seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, its president said on Thursday.
3,500 Unification Church followers protest Japanese media reports
Kyodo - Aug 19
About 3,500 followers of the Unification Church from across South Korea, mostly Japanese women married to local men, staged a protest in central Seoul on Thursday against what they call biased Japanese media reports about the religious group.
Kyodo - Aug 19
About 3,500 followers of the Unification Church from across South Korea, mostly Japanese women married to local men, staged a protest in central Seoul on Thursday against what they call biased Japanese media reports about the religious group.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7