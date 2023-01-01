Japanese automakers face California gasoline regulatory cliff in 2026
Conventional hybrids will not qualify as zero-emission vehicles under new rules
The state's air regulators on Thursday approved new rules to phase out all gas-burning vehicles sales by 2035. The California Air Resources Board order goes into effect for the 2026 model year, when automakers are required to have 35% of new sales be of zero-emission vehicles.
Since California accounts for 12% of the U.S. auto market, car manufacturers have little choice but to comply with the mandate.
"The specifics are strict, but it's been clear for some time that they plan to eliminate gasoline vehicles by 2035," said an executive at a Japanese automaker. "We're drawing up product plans to accommodate it."
After 2026, California will require automakers to make zero-emission vehicles 68% of new sales for the 2030 model year, then 100% for 2035 models. The types of automobiles that make the grade include electric vehicles, fuel-cell vehicles and plug-in hybrids with all-electric driving ranges of 80 kilometers or more.
When it comes to green vehicles, Toyota Motor and other Japanese peers specialize in conventional hybrids that cannot be plugged to charge batteries. Because California does not recognize conventional hybrids as zero-emission vehicles, new sales of these autos will be banned in California in 2035 as well. ...continue reading
Nikkei - Sep 01
East Japan Railway will shrink its rail workforce by about 10% over the coming years to bring it in line with sluggish commuter traffic, in the industry's first big post-pandemic retrenchment plan.
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
Nikkei - Aug 31
Japanese travel agency H.I.S. said Tuesday that it will sell Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed amusement park in Nagasaki prefecture, to Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG.
Nikkei - Aug 31
Honda Motor may have been slow to embrace electric vehicles, similar to its Japanese peers, but the automaker has made large bets to get ahead in the growing market, especially when it comes to EV batteries.
Nikkei - Aug 31
Kyocera and KDDI founder Kazuo Inamori died on Aug. 24, Kyocera announced on Tuesday. Inamori was 90.
Kyodo - Aug 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. will jointly develop insurance products for space travelers as they bet more civilians will venture beyond the Earth in the future.
teslarati.com - Aug 28
It appears that Tesla’s energy business is hitting its stride. In a recent blog post, Tesla Japan shared some insights about its virtual power plant (VPP) in Miyakojima, located in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan.
Nikkei - Aug 27
NHK - Aug 26
Japan's leading baked goods company, Yamazaki Baking, is buying the packaged bread business of a smaller rival, Kobeya Baking.
cryptoslate.com - Aug 26
The Japanese Government indicated a possibility of reducing the tax burdens on crypto startups with the 2023 tax reform to prevent startups from leaving the county to set up their businesses.
dexerto.com - Aug 24
GUCCI lost its lawsuit in a Japanese court, after the Italian fashion house tried to block CUGGL for attempting to trademark a “confusing” logo, which it claimed was essentially its trademark.
Nikkei - Aug 23
Toyota Motor unit Hino Motors on Monday revealed improper engine performance testing for its light-duty commerical trucks, widening a quality control scandal just weeks after acknowledging it had falsified emissions tests on larger vehicles for decades.