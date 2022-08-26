Japan to launch two probes to the moon
The leaders of the teams operating the probes, named Omotenashi and Equuleus, met reporters on Friday.
The two spacecraft will be launched on Monday, Japan Time, aboard a large next-generation rocket called the SLS developed by the US space agency NASA.
Omotenashi has been developed to become Japan's first spacecraft to land on the moon. The probe will hit the moon's surface at a speed of 180 kilometers per hour, then send radio waves back to the Earth.
The spacecraft has been equipped with protective measures, including a shock-absorbing material.
Researchers hope to use data obtained by the mission to help make future lunar probes smaller and lighter.
Equuleus's mission is to reach a specific area on the far side of the moon. The team wants to see whether the probe can fly to locations important for space exploration without difficulty. ...continue reading
NHK - Aug 27
Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, say they are very enthusiastic about their mission of sending two small spacecraft to the moon.
bollyinside.com - Aug 24
In recent years, the demand for drones has increased with the improvement of operating systems and deregulation.
nationworldnews.com - Aug 23
Man’s Best Friend: It’s nothing new that dogs like to watch their owner and mistress. Now researchers in Japan have found that dogs can cry with joy.
NHK - Aug 17
Syphilis is spreading in Japan faster than it has in more than two decades. Experts say cases of the disease are likely to exceed 10,000 in one year.
sciencealert.com - Aug 16
Rubble retrieved from an asteroid in near-Earth solar orbit could be the most 'pristine' sample of cosmic rock we've had our primate paws on yet.
Nikkei - Aug 15
With its sleek modern design, the 44-meter, 11-story Port Plus building stands out even in Yokohama's posh Naka Ward. But what really sets it apart from other buildings in the neighborhood is that 90% of its structural elements are made with wood.
newsonjapan.com - Aug 11
Your iPhone does most of the work for you these days, whether for chatting, finding food to eat, or exploring places to travel.
NHK - Aug 07
Health authorities in Japan have confirmed the country's third case of monkeypox.
Nikkei - Aug 05
Mitsubishi Estate is readying for Japan's first crewed flying-vehicle test flights in fiscal 2024, turning the rooftops of Tokyo high-rises it owns into takeoff and landing pads.
ptvnews.ph - Aug 04
Japan’s health ministry has approved the use of a smallpox vaccine believed to be effective against monkeypox.
The Straits Times - Aug 04
To help dogs that can't shed their fur coats to stay cool, a Tokyo clothing maker and veterinarians have teamed up to create a wearable fan just for dogs -- and even cats.
nationworldnews.com - Jul 30
Sudden strong currents can be fatal while swimming in the sea. An AI system should recognize them and automatically call for help.