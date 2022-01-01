How Handcrafted Sake is Made in Japan

Japanese Sake Brewery Hakutsuru. This is how handcrafted sake is made in a Japanese sake factory. If you are interested in how to make sake, especially handcrafted sake, this video details the full sake production in Japan.

Today, there are 1550 sake breweries in Nadagogo Kobe Japan accounting for more than one quarter of Japan’s total sake production. And the Hakutsuru brewery, founded in 1743, is the top sake producer in the area with 100 hard working brewers crafting sake loved not only in Japan but all throughout the world. ...continue reading

Yen sinks to new 24-year low against dollar

Japan Today - Sep 02

The yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollar on Thursday as Japan sticks with its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

US soldiers launch Javelin missiles in Japan for first time

militarytimes.com - Sep 02

U.S. soldiers and Japan's Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation.

What is Japanese humour and why is it so misunderstood?

abc.net.au - Sep 02

Takashi Wakasugi's offbeat sense of humour helps him pay the bills.

Japan's first female World Cup referee primed for action

Reuters - Sep 02

Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita, one of a trio set to make history this autumn in Qatar as the first women referees to officiate at a men's #FIFAWorldCup, feels both pressure and excitement at the prospect of being a pioneer.

PGA Tour Threatens to Ban Japan Golf Tour Players Who Compete in LIV Golf Events

si.com - Sep 02

The PGA Tour has told the organizers of the Japan Golf Tour that any of its members who participated in LIV Golf Series events this year or LIV Golf Tour events during the 2022-23 season will be barred from competing in PGA Tour-run tournaments, including the Zozo Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

Traditional Japanese public bath houses upgraded to stay in business

South China Morning Post - Sep 01

The traditional sento bath house is an important part of Japanese culture. For 500 yen (US$3.7), bathers can take a dip in communal tubs.

Trying to get Japanese consumers hooked on whale meat

NHK - Sep 01

Japan's annual whaling season has now reached its peak. It is three years since the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission and resumed commercial hunting.

Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to re-approach Okinawa on Sunday

NHK - Sep 01

Typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to re-approach Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa on Sunday.

Pretax profits at Japan companies hit record high in April-June

Nikkei - Sep 01

Pretax profits among nonfinancial Japanese companies jumped 17.6% from a year earlier to a record 28.32 trillion yen ($203 billion) in the April-June quarter, government data showed on Thursday, boosted by a weak yen and the waning impact of the COVID-19 pandemic despite surging commodity prices.

Japan declares 'war' on the humble floppy disk in new digital push

business-standard.com - Sep 01

Japan's digital minister, who's vowed to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools from the hanko stamp to the fax machine, has now declared "war" on a technology many haven't seen for decades -- the floppy disk.

Japan may start inoculation against Omicron by end of September

Japan Today - Sep 01

The government may start inoculating the public specifically against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus by the end of September, rather than mid-October as originally planned, government sources said Tuesday.