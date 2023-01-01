Tesla is quietly building another virtual power plant in Japan

It appears that Tesla’s energy business is hitting its stride. In a recent blog post, Tesla Japan shared some insights about its virtual power plant (VPP) in Miyakojima, located in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan.

The electric vehicle maker included a video that features some key insights from homeowners who are part of the VPP program.

Started in 2021, the Miyakojima virtual power plant has exceeded 300 homes. As noted by Tesla, the system is the first commercial use of Powerwall home batteries for a virtual power plant in Japan. It would also be one of the country’s largest commercial VPPs using household storage batteries when it is fully completed.

Similar to other VPPs that Tesla has set up, the Powerwall batteries installed in the Miyakojima VPP could provide backup power to the grid when needed. In Miyako Island, for example, the Powerwall batteries help the island stabilize its power. The home batteries also enable residents to have energy in times when power is unavailable, such as when typhoons hit.

Tesla’s video of the Miyakojima virtual power plant showcased several Powerwall owners, some of whom highlighted that the area attracts a substantial number of tourists every year. With this in mind, having an uninterrupted power supply even when grid power goes down is invaluable. “During typhoons, lights are available, refrigerators are usable as usual. What could be better than that?” one Powerwall owner said.

Other Powerwall owners noted that the idea of sharing stored energy with each other as a community is something that is quite noble. Apart from this, the use of home battery units like Powerwalls helps keep the environment safe. With the accelerating use of renewables, some Powerwall users in the area are optimistic that the nature around the island, including the oceans, could be restored. ...continue reading