Ichiro inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame
NHK -- Aug 29
Japanese former Major League Baseball star, Suzuki Ichiro has been inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame.
An induction ceremony was held at the team's home field in Seattle on Saturday.
Ichiro joined the Mariners in 2001 to become the first Japanese non-pitcher to play in the Major Leagues.
He was selected for All-Star Games and reached 200 hits for 10 straight years until 2010. In 2004, he knocked 262 hits to set a MLB single-season record.
Ichiro was greeted with a big cheer and the Ichiro chant when he appeared in a suit. His wife Yumiko and former teammates were among the attendees.
Ichiro gave a speech in English, and excited the packed stadium by starting with the words "What's up, Seattle?" ...continue reading
Sumo: July champ Ichinojo rejoins elite in new rankings
Kyodo - Aug 29
First-time champion Ichinojo was rewarded for his July triumph Monday by earning re-promotion to komusubi in the Japan Sumo Association's ranking published ahead of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament from Sept. 11 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Japan's Yamaguchi retains women's singles title at badminton worlds
chinadaily.com.cn - Aug 29
Top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated Olympic champion Chen Yufei to retain the women's singles title at the World Badminton Championships here on Sunday.
Japan at the 2022 World Cup: What to expect
newsonjapan.com - Aug 27
2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Japan were drawn in Group E with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Urawa win penalty thriller to reach AFC final
worldsoccertalk.com - Aug 26
Goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa was the hero as Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds beat stubborn Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea 3-1 on penalties to reach the final of the Asian Champions League on Thursday.
Who is Munetaka Murakami? 22-year-old Japanese phenom could be next NPB star to draw MLB attention
MSN - Aug 24
The crack of the bat when a home run is launched into orbit is a sound like no other. No one has heard that sound more in MLB than Yankees star Aaron Judge. Judge has smacked 47 homers over the wall in just 119 games.
Fujita to become youngest professional "go" player at age 9
Jiji - Aug 18
Reo Fujita, a 9-year-old Japanese elementary school third-grade boy, will become the youngest professional "go" player on Sept. 1, an association for the traditional board game said Wednesday.
Ex-Olympic organizing committee director, 3 others arrested
NHK - Aug 17
A former director of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes.
Japan wins Judo Junior World Championships Team Event
Judo Highlights - Aug 16
Brilliant performance by the youngsters. Tanaka Ryuga is something special.
Japanese teenager wins US Women's Amateur golf championship
NHK - Aug 15
Japanese teenager Baba Saki has won the 122nd US Women's Amateur golf championship.
Japan star Kubo gets winner on Real Sociedad debut
besoccer.com - Aug 15
Japan star Takefusa Kubo marked his Real Sociedad debut by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win away to Cadiz in their opening game of the season in La Liga on Sunday.
Ohtani Shohei matches Babe Ruth with double-digit wins and homers
NHK - Aug 11
In Major League Baseball, Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei has become the first player in 104 years to achieve double-digit wins and home runs in a single season -- a feat not seen since Babe Ruth.
