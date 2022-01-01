Japan to push for Africa seat on the UN Security Council
A ‘moment of truth’ for the UN, says Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, as he urges reform at the world body to address ‘historical injustice against Africa’.
“Japan reiterates its determination to redress the historical injustice against Africa of not being represented through a permanent membership on the Security Council,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunis, Tunisia on Sunday.
“In order for the UN to work effectively for peace and stability, there is an urgent need to strengthen the UN as a whole through Security Council reform,” he said.
The UN faces “a moment of truth”.
In June, Japan was one of the five countries elected to hold a non-permanent seat on the UNSC for the years 2023 and 2024.
The UNSC is made up of 15 members, five of whom are permanent and have veto-wielding power: the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom.
The other 10 positions are filled by countries for two-year stints, five of which are announced each year. ...continue reading
