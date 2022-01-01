3 Juicy Japanese WAGYU BEEF BURGERS You Need To Try in Tokyo, Japan!

Wagyu: Japanese beef known across the world for it’s high-quality. Many visitors to Japan try this decadent meat, but not many realize you can also eat it as a burger!

What happens when you mix mouth-watering, premium beef with the traditional ingredients of a burger? An umami explosion!

Shizuka seeks out some of the best wagyu burgers in Tokyo. These restaurants use wagyu from all over Japan, including high-grade Matsusaka beef from Mie prefecture. Fair warning: watching this delectable display of wagyu beef perfection will leave you with a strong burger craving!