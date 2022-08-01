JAXA, Mitsui Sumitomo to sell insurance for civilian space travelers
Kyodo -- Aug 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. will jointly develop insurance products for space travelers as they bet more civilians will venture beyond the Earth in the future.
The new products will likely cover travelers against damage to possessions just like existing travel insurance as well as bodily damage before and after the adventure, the two organizations said last month.
JAXA will provide information such as the causes of accidents observed during its space missions or related training while Mitsui Sumitomo will offer insurance-related expertise such as risk assessment. ...continue reading
Top Japan railway JR East to cut 4,000 train jobs as commuters stay home
Nikkei - Sep 01
East Japan Railway will shrink its rail workforce by about 10% over the coming years to bring it in line with sluggish commuter traffic, in the industry's first big post-pandemic retrenchment plan.
Nikkei - Sep 01
East Japan Railway will shrink its rail workforce by about 10% over the coming years to bring it in line with sluggish commuter traffic, in the industry's first big post-pandemic retrenchment plan.
End to hour-long waiting lines: Uber Japan announces plan for online delivery during matches
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
Japan's H.I.S. sells Huis Ten Bosch theme park to Hong Kong fund PAG
Nikkei - Aug 31
Japanese travel agency H.I.S. said Tuesday that it will sell Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed amusement park in Nagasaki prefecture, to Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG.
Nikkei - Aug 31
Japanese travel agency H.I.S. said Tuesday that it will sell Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed amusement park in Nagasaki prefecture, to Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG.
Honda chases next big thing in EVs: solid-state batteries
Nikkei - Aug 31
Honda Motor may have been slow to embrace electric vehicles, similar to its Japanese peers, but the automaker has made large bets to get ahead in the growing market, especially when it comes to EV batteries.
Nikkei - Aug 31
Honda Motor may have been slow to embrace electric vehicles, similar to its Japanese peers, but the automaker has made large bets to get ahead in the growing market, especially when it comes to EV batteries.
Kyocera and KDDI founder Kazuo Inamori dies at 90
Nikkei - Aug 31
Kyocera and KDDI founder Kazuo Inamori died on Aug. 24, Kyocera announced on Tuesday. Inamori was 90.
Nikkei - Aug 31
Kyocera and KDDI founder Kazuo Inamori died on Aug. 24, Kyocera announced on Tuesday. Inamori was 90.
JAXA, Mitsui Sumitomo to sell insurance for civilian space travelers
Kyodo - Aug 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. will jointly develop insurance products for space travelers as they bet more civilians will venture beyond the Earth in the future.
Kyodo - Aug 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. will jointly develop insurance products for space travelers as they bet more civilians will venture beyond the Earth in the future.
Tesla is quietly building another virtual power plant in Japan
teslarati.com - Aug 28
It appears that Tesla’s energy business is hitting its stride. In a recent blog post, Tesla Japan shared some insights about its virtual power plant (VPP) in Miyakojima, located in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan.
teslarati.com - Aug 28
It appears that Tesla’s energy business is hitting its stride. In a recent blog post, Tesla Japan shared some insights about its virtual power plant (VPP) in Miyakojima, located in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan.
Japanese automakers face California gasoline regulatory cliff in 2026
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japanese automobile manufacturers face a new challenge of drastically reducing gasoline vehicles sold in California -- and have less than four years to do it.
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japanese automobile manufacturers face a new challenge of drastically reducing gasoline vehicles sold in California -- and have less than four years to do it.
Yamazaki buys Kobeya's packaged bread business
NHK - Aug 26
Japan's leading baked goods company, Yamazaki Baking, is buying the packaged bread business of a smaller rival, Kobeya Baking.
NHK - Aug 26
Japan's leading baked goods company, Yamazaki Baking, is buying the packaged bread business of a smaller rival, Kobeya Baking.
Japan might be lowering tax burdens on crypto startups in 2023
cryptoslate.com - Aug 26
The Japanese Government indicated a possibility of reducing the tax burdens on crypto startups with the 2023 tax reform to prevent startups from leaving the county to set up their businesses.
cryptoslate.com - Aug 26
The Japanese Government indicated a possibility of reducing the tax burdens on crypto startups with the 2023 tax reform to prevent startups from leaving the county to set up their businesses.
Troll Japanese clothing company CUGGL goes viral after winning lawsuit against GUCCI
dexerto.com - Aug 24
GUCCI lost its lawsuit in a Japanese court, after the Italian fashion house tried to block CUGGL for attempting to trademark a “confusing” logo, which it claimed was essentially its trademark.
dexerto.com - Aug 24
GUCCI lost its lawsuit in a Japanese court, after the Italian fashion house tried to block CUGGL for attempting to trademark a “confusing” logo, which it claimed was essentially its trademark.
Toyota unit Hino's data scandal spreads to small trucks
Nikkei - Aug 23
Toyota Motor unit Hino Motors on Monday revealed improper engine performance testing for its light-duty commerical trucks, widening a quality control scandal just weeks after acknowledging it had falsified emissions tests on larger vehicles for decades.
Nikkei - Aug 23
Toyota Motor unit Hino Motors on Monday revealed improper engine performance testing for its light-duty commerical trucks, widening a quality control scandal just weeks after acknowledging it had falsified emissions tests on larger vehicles for decades.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7