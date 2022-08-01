JAXA, Mitsui Sumitomo to sell insurance for civilian space travelers

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. will jointly develop insurance products for space travelers as they bet more civilians will venture beyond the Earth in the future.

The new products will likely cover travelers against damage to possessions just like existing travel insurance as well as bodily damage before and after the adventure, the two organizations said last month.

JAXA will provide information such as the causes of accidents observed during its space missions or related training while Mitsui Sumitomo will offer insurance-related expertise such as risk assessment.