Ken Watanabe shares screen with daughter for first time, stops by to cook on her YouTube channel

On Sunday, model and actress Anne Watanabe released a video on her YouTube channel that has been attracting a lot of attention.

She has put up many cooking videos on her channel already, but this time, she had a special guest. As you probably guessed, it was her father, actor Ken Watanabe.

This is actually the first time that Watanabe and his daughter have appeared together on screen, so it's no wonder that the video would get noticed.

Watanabe, who regularly watches Anne's YouTube channel, brought along many vegetables from his native Niigata Prefecture and Nagano Prefecture where he lives.

In the latter half of the video, Anne made a big announcement. She'll be moving to France to begin a new lifestyle sharing her time between France and her native country.

From their conversation, subtitled in English, it's clear that her father's unwavering support was crucial for Anne in making the decision. ...continue reading