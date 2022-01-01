Ken Watanabe shares screen with daughter for first time, stops by to cook on her YouTube channel
杏さんフランス到着 父・渡辺謙「LINEして」
She has put up many cooking videos on her channel already, but this time, she had a special guest. As you probably guessed, it was her father, actor Ken Watanabe.
This is actually the first time that Watanabe and his daughter have appeared together on screen, so it's no wonder that the video would get noticed.
Watanabe, who regularly watches Anne's YouTube channel, brought along many vegetables from his native Niigata Prefecture and Nagano Prefecture where he lives.
In the latter half of the video, Anne made a big announcement. She'll be moving to France to begin a new lifestyle sharing her time between France and her native country.
From their conversation, subtitled in English, it's clear that her father's unwavering support was crucial for Anne in making the decision. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Sep 02
The yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollar on Thursday as Japan sticks with its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
militarytimes.com - Sep 02
U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation.
abc.net.au - Sep 02
Takashi Wakasugi's offbeat sense of humour helps him pay the bills.
Reuters - Sep 02
Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita, one of a trio set to make history this autumn in Qatar as the first women referees to officiate at a men's #FIFAWorldCup, feels both pressure and excitement at the prospect of being a pioneer.
si.com - Sep 02
The PGA Tour has told the organizers of the Japan Golf Tour that any of its members who participated in LIV Golf Series events this year or LIV Golf Tour events during the 2022-23 season will be barred from competing in PGA Tour-run tournaments, including the Zozo Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
South China Morning Post - Sep 01
The traditional sento bath house is an important part of Japanese culture. For 500 yen (US$3.7), bathers can take a dip in communal tubs.
NHK - Sep 01
Japan's annual whaling season has now reached its peak. It is three years since the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission and resumed commercial hunting.
NHK - Sep 01
Typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to re-approach Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa on Sunday.
Nikkei - Sep 01
Pretax profits among nonfinancial Japanese companies jumped 17.6% from a year earlier to a record 28.32 trillion yen ($203 billion) in the April-June quarter, government data showed on Thursday, boosted by a weak yen and the waning impact of the COVID-19 pandemic despite surging commodity prices.
business-standard.com - Sep 01
Japan’s digital minister, who’s vowed to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools from the hanko stamp to the fax machine, has now declared “war” on a technology many haven’t seen for decades -- the floppy disk.
Japan Today - Sep 01
The government may start inoculating the public specifically against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus by the end of September, rather than mid-October as originally planned, government sources said Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 01
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party will sever ties with the former Unification Church.