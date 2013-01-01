Foreign students finally returning to Japanese universities
Pandemic-related restrictions on the entry of foreigners began to be relaxed in March, and about 115,000 foreign students had entered Japan as of the end of July.
Universities have also been making their lectures more international.
One university, for example, has asked professors at overseas institutions to give lectures online, drawing on experience with online classes that was acquired during the coronavirus crisis.
As Japan reopened its doors to foreign students later than other countries, some potential students instead went to South Korea or elsewhere.
The number of foreign students in Japan was about 312,000 in May 2019, but this fell to about 242,000 in May 2021.
The government decided to resume accepting foreign students in March this year. It also established a system to accept foreign students separately from its quotas on other foreign nationals who want to enter Japan.
By the end of July, a total of 115,155 foreign nationals had entered Japan with student visas. ...continue reading
NHK - Aug 26
A Japan-US student exchange program with a long history has held its first face-to-face meetings in three years.
Nobita from Japan - Aug 25
The service itself isn't so different from other sexual services for men.
Japan Today - Aug 23
Japan's land ministry said Monday it has added 15 women to the lineup of lecturers for a planned online course on community development for public servants, after it came under fire for having initially filled all 25 speaker spots with men.
TRT World - Aug 22
Japan is known for its delicious cuisine, and in one corner of the country - artists are creating plastic copies of famous dishes that are so convincing, they look like the real thing. Dominic Brian Omondi has the story.
Japan Times - Aug 17
The coronavirus pandemic led to 8,000 more suicides in Japan between March 2020 and June 2022 than would have been expected without it, a recent study has calculated.
theguardian.com - Aug 16
Waiting lists for Japanese nurseries are finally falling, but many parents have found that securing one of the coveted places comes at a price – taking home their child’s soiled nappies.
stripes.com - Aug 15
Audio recordings of Shoichi Yokoi — the former Japanese soldier who held out for 27 years in the jungles of Guam after the end of World War II — have been obtained by The Yomiuri Shimbun.
Nikkei - Aug 14
Japan has set stricter screening requirements for foreign researchers entering the country, aiming to keep sensitive research and technologies from leaking to China and elsewhere.
indianexpress.com - Aug 12
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida replaced the female minister in charge of tackling the country’s falling birthrate and installed a man who sought to deepen his understanding of the issue by trying out a “pregnancy belly.”
econotimes.com - Aug 11
At the start of the 1600s, Japan’s rulers feared that Christianity – which had recently been introduced to the southern parts of the country by European missionaries – would spread.
Kyodo - Aug 10
Japan's population declined to 125.93 million as of Jan. 1, down by 726,342 in its biggest drop since comparable data became available in 2013, as deaths again outnumbered births and COVID-19 border restrictions kept foreign resident numbers low, government data showed Tuesday.
NHK - Aug 06
Students at the University of Tokyo are protesting the termination of make-up exams for people who are unable to take scheduled tests because of the coronavirus.