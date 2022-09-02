Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to re-approach Okinawa on Sunday
台風11号は再び“猛烈な勢力”に…週明け西日本にも影響のおそれ
The Japan Meteorological Agency says that as of 3 a.m. on Friday, the "very strong" typhoon was almost stationary over waters about 390 kilometers south of Okinawa's Miyakojima Island.
Hinnamnor was packing winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour near its center and gusts of up to 252 kilometers per hour.
The storm is expected to stay south of Okinawa through Saturday night before moving north. It is predicted to get very close to the prefecture's Sakishima Islands early on Sunday morning.
Hinnamnor is forecast to bring intense winds that could destroy some homes on the islands.
Agency officials say people should brace for violent winds and rough seas.
Later, it could move further north over the East China Sea and approach the Kyushu region and other parts of western Japan through the middle of next week.
Meanwhile, a rain front and damp air have destabilized atmospheric conditions over western and eastern Japan. Some parts of the areas could be hit by downpours.
Weather officials are calling on people to stay vigilant for mudslides, floods and swollen rivers as well as lightning and gusts.
Kyodo - Aug 24
The Japanese government on Wednesday eased its travel warning over the coronavirus pandemic for 54 countries and a region, including Indonesia and the Philippines, and is no longer requesting that residents in Japan refrain from nonessential trips to those nations.
Tokyo Lens - Aug 22
Today we are exploring some of Kyoto Japan's lesser-known hidden spots, and secret shrines!! A few great spots to help you avoid the crowds and see a different side of Kyoto away from all the crowds and tourist attractions!
At JAPAN - Aug 18
Tonight I'm taking the Sunrise Izumo sleeper express from Okayama station to Tokyo station in a private B sleeper "solo" room
NHK - Aug 16
Tokyo's Haneda Airport is bustling with travelers who spent the "bon" holidays at their hometowns or tourist destinations.
Kyodo - Aug 15
Japanese train stations, airports and expressways were crowded Sunday as the majority of travelers returned from their summer vacation.
unilad.com - Aug 11
A man has cycled up Japan’s Eshima Ohashi bridge, a structure so steep you’ll feel giddy just looking at it.
Abroad in Japan - Aug 09
Japan is one of the safest countries in the world. But even then it's not free from scams. We explore two of the worst.
NHK - Aug 09
Heavy downpours will continue into Wednesday in the northern and northeastern regions of Japan due to a stationary rain front.
Solo Travel Japan - Aug 08
I'm going to travel to Shirakawa-go, one of the most famous historical villages in Japan. It's known for Gassho-style house.
NHK - Aug 08
Japanese weather officials are urging people to take precautions against heatstroke, as sweltering heat is expected in many parts of the country in the coming days.
Kyodo - Aug 07
An annual star festival in the northeastern Japan city of Sendai, known for its hundreds of brilliant hanging decorations in shopping areas, commenced Saturday with the biggest crowds expected since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kyodo - Aug 06
Torrential rains have continued to fall across a wide part of Japan on Friday, with record downpours reported in Fukui and Shiga prefectures as rivers have overflowed and many areas are left at increased risk of landslides.