Former babysitter given 20 years in prison for sexually abusing 20 children
元ベビーシッターに懲役20年の判決 男児13人に乱暴など「立場を利用」
NHK -- Aug 31
A district court in Japan has sentenced a former male babysitter to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 20 children.
The Tokyo District Court handed down the ruling to Hashimoto Akinori, 31 years old, on Tuesday.
Hashimoto was accused of repeated sexual assault of 20 boys aged five to 11 between 2015 and 2019. He got jobs looking after the victims via means including an app for connecting parents with babysitters.
Hashimoto was indicted on 22 counts of rape, 14 of sexual abuse and 20 of violating the child pornography law.
Prosecutors had demanded 25 years in prison. The defense said some of the cases were not sex-related and that Hashimoto was not guilty.
In Tuesday's ruling, presiding judge Kodama Masanori dismissed the claim, saying all of the cases involved sex.
Aug 31 (ANNnewsCH) - 男の子13人に乱暴した罪などに問われた元ベビーシッターの男に対し、東京地裁は懲役20年の判決を言い渡しました。 ...continue reading
Man given 4 years in prison for arson in Korean community
A Japanese court sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years in prison on Tuesday for setting fire to empty houses in a community of Korean residents in Kyoto Prefecture a year ago, in a case seen by the residents as a hate crime.
Why Dating can be a PAIN in Japan
Want to date a Japanese girl or boy in Japan? We asked them what issues and problems can happen on a date in Japan.
Abe murder suspect says mother’s involvement in Unification Church destroyed his life
The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence.
Doctors: Empress Emerita does not need medication for now
Doctors have decided that Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko does not need medication for now for the blood clot in her leg.
Miss Universe Japan 2022 is Marybelen Sakamoto
Marybelen Sakamoto was crowned Miss Universe Japan 2022 in a glittering national competition held on Thursday, August 25 in Tokyo.
Woman, 3-year-old daughter found stabbed to death in apartment
A 29-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in their apartment in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that they are looking for the woman’s 33-year-old husband whose whereabouts are unknown.
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman
Police in Chofu, Tokyo, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s as she walked home last month.
Brad Pitt hops on the bullet train to Kyoto, gets teary at a temple, and receives a Pasmo card in Japan
A whirlwind ride to promote the movie in the land where it all started.
How the kimono became a symbol of oppression in some parts of Asia
A woman in Suzhou, China, was reportedly detained recently for “provoking trouble”. Her alleged crime was being spotted outside wearing a kimono.
Japan’s first female photojournalist dies age 107
Japan’s first female photojournalist Tsuneko Sasamoto, who captured the lives of civilians under the country’s tumultuous Showa era, has died at the age of 107.
Fiery bus crash on Japanese highway leaves 2 dead, 7 injured
A bus crashed into a dividing strip, overturned and caught fire on an expressway in central Japan on Monday, killing two people and injuring seven others, police said.
Trans woman who froze sperm before transitioning barred from being own child’s legal parent
A trans woman in Japan has been blocked by a court from being her own biological child’s legal parent.
