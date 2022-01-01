Cool Swords For Anime Cosplay
For anime fans who have the means, it is impossible not to try and imitate the costumes of their favorite characters. These costume imitations, or cosplay, can be simplistic or elaborate. Either way, a good cosplay will be incomplete without the character’s weapon of choice.
Anime Action an Underrated Genre
It is important to get one point out of the way first: forget about comic book movies and series, anime has the best weapons, characters, and fight scenes you will ever see on a screen. From romance to comedy, every imaginable genre has been adapted to anime. However, by far the most popular choice of genre for anime is action.
For years, anime was a niche market, left to the nerds and geeks at the fringes of schoolyard society. Recently, anime has become so ubiquitous that even people who have no interest will have at least a passing knowledge of one or two of the most famous ones.
Swords In Anime
Many of the characters in combat anime have special abilities and superpowers, but others also make use of some pretty cool weapons. In anime, guns are rather few and far between, and swords are much more prevalent, and they are typically used by very skilled and talented swordsmen. Adaptations of the iconic katana are a popular choice, but the only limit to the kind of sword used is the imagination. It is not uncommon to see characters the size of young children wielding blades 6 feet long and 2 feet wide.
Most anime swords feature distinctive and captivating designs. Some of them also possess unique skills that increase their power. Swords can have traits and abilities that set them apart as unique, similar to anime powers. They might also have interesting backstories or fabled histories. All of this has an influence on their relevance to the protagonist in the current timeline of the anime.Real ‘otakus’, as anime-obsessed fans like to refer to themselves, will be able to make extensive and comprehensive lists of the best anime swords. Such a list would be full of fun facts about each sword, including its creators, owners, or connections to the current wielders.
Swords Used in Cosplay
For a very long time, people have been dressing up as their favorite fictional characters in real life. This is what is known as cosplay. It is a popular hobby for anime fans, and it is a common cliché to dress up as a popular sword wielder from an anime. While it is just a prop, an anime sword has to look as close to the original as possible. A cosplay sword has to faithfully reproduce the original’s appearance and feel, and the material and construction depend on the intended use.
Bottomline
Some swords will be just for display; others will see a bit of action in role-playing scenarios. Some replica swords are designed and made to have that extra kick that elevates the tool’s cool factor. This could be electric lights or sounds that imitate the abilities of the real blade. Other replica swords are special in their authenticity. They are made to the exact dimensions, colors, and styles of the original.
Japan Today - Sep 02
The yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollar on Thursday as Japan sticks with its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
militarytimes.com - Sep 02
U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation.
abc.net.au - Sep 02
Takashi Wakasugi's offbeat sense of humour helps him pay the bills.
Reuters - Sep 02
Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita, one of a trio set to make history this autumn in Qatar as the first women referees to officiate at a men's #FIFAWorldCup, feels both pressure and excitement at the prospect of being a pioneer.
si.com - Sep 02
The PGA Tour has told the organizers of the Japan Golf Tour that any of its members who participated in LIV Golf Series events this year or LIV Golf Tour events during the 2022-23 season will be barred from competing in PGA Tour-run tournaments, including the Zozo Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
South China Morning Post - Sep 01
The traditional sento bath house is an important part of Japanese culture. For 500 yen (US$3.7), bathers can take a dip in communal tubs.
NHK - Sep 01
Japan's annual whaling season has now reached its peak. It is three years since the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission and resumed commercial hunting.
NHK - Sep 01
Typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to re-approach Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa on Sunday.
Nikkei - Sep 01
Pretax profits among nonfinancial Japanese companies jumped 17.6% from a year earlier to a record 28.32 trillion yen ($203 billion) in the April-June quarter, government data showed on Thursday, boosted by a weak yen and the waning impact of the COVID-19 pandemic despite surging commodity prices.
business-standard.com - Sep 01
Japan’s digital minister, who’s vowed to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools from the hanko stamp to the fax machine, has now declared “war” on a technology many haven’t seen for decades -- the floppy disk.
Japan Today - Sep 01
The government may start inoculating the public specifically against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus by the end of September, rather than mid-October as originally planned, government sources said Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 01
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party will sever ties with the former Unification Church.