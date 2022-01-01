Cool Swords For Anime Cosplay

Just like the extended cinematic universes of popular comic books, anime are screen adaptations of picture stories known as manga.

For anime fans who have the means, it is impossible not to try and imitate the costumes of their favorite characters. These costume imitations, or cosplay, can be simplistic or elaborate. Either way, a good cosplay will be incomplete without the character’s weapon of choice.

Anime Action an Underrated Genre

It is important to get one point out of the way first: forget about comic book movies and series, anime has the best weapons, characters, and fight scenes you will ever see on a screen. From romance to comedy, every imaginable genre has been adapted to anime. However, by far the most popular choice of genre for anime is action.

For years, anime was a niche market, left to the nerds and geeks at the fringes of schoolyard society. Recently, anime has become so ubiquitous that even people who have no interest will have at least a passing knowledge of one or two of the most famous ones.

Swords In Anime

Many of the characters in combat anime have special abilities and superpowers, but others also make use of some pretty cool weapons. In anime, guns are rather few and far between, and swords are much more prevalent, and they are typically used by very skilled and talented swordsmen. Adaptations of the iconic katana are a popular choice, but the only limit to the kind of sword used is the imagination. It is not uncommon to see characters the size of young children wielding blades 6 feet long and 2 feet wide.

Most anime swords feature distinctive and captivating designs. Some of them also possess unique skills that increase their power. Swords can have traits and abilities that set them apart as unique, similar to anime powers. They might also have interesting backstories or fabled histories. All of this has an influence on their relevance to the protagonist in the current timeline of the anime.Real ‘otakus’, as anime-obsessed fans like to refer to themselves, will be able to make extensive and comprehensive lists of the best anime swords. Such a list would be full of fun facts about each sword, including its creators, owners, or connections to the current wielders.

Swords Used in Cosplay

For a very long time, people have been dressing up as their favorite fictional characters in real life. This is what is known as cosplay. It is a popular hobby for anime fans, and it is a common cliché to dress up as a popular sword wielder from an anime. While it is just a prop, an anime sword has to look as close to the original as possible. A cosplay sword has to faithfully reproduce the original’s appearance and feel, and the material and construction depend on the intended use.

Bottomline

Some swords will be just for display; others will see a bit of action in role-playing scenarios. Some replica swords are designed and made to have that extra kick that elevates the tool’s cool factor. This could be electric lights or sounds that imitate the abilities of the real blade. Other replica swords are special in their authenticity. They are made to the exact dimensions, colors, and styles of the original.