Kishida vows to sever LDP ties with Unification Church
「旧統一教会と関係断つ」岸田総理表明 自民党の方針受け…井上議員“賛同会員”退会
In his first in-person news conference after being isolated for COVID, Kishida apologized to the public for LDP lawmakers' relationships with the problematic religious group.
"We continue to receive concerns and doubts from the public. As President of the Liberal Democratic Party, I would like to offer my sincere apologies," he said.
"Diet members should sincerely reflect on the past, discard their ties, and sever all ties with the organization," the prime minister said. "This should be the party's basic policy, and all Diet members should be thoroughly instructed to sever ties with the organization."
Kishida added that his party will release the results of an inquiry into the relationships of its members with the church. "As the Liberal Democratic Party, we will fulfill our accountability and take strict measures to restore the public's trust." ...continue reading
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Japan will push for an African seat at the United Nations by using its place on the world body’s Security Council.
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's major opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has picked co-head Baba Nobuyuki as its new leader.
Alaraby - Aug 28
Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a 249 million yen ($1.8 million) allocation to pay for the controversial state funeral next month of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
NPR - Aug 25
Japan's national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
Japan Today - Aug 24
Japan has granted refugee status to 98 people who fled Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power last August, government sources said Tuesday, in a rare move for a country with a poor record on giving asylum.
Reuters - Aug 24
Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and look at developing next-generation reactors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, setting the stage for a major policy shift on nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.
NHK - Aug 22
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio wishing for his recovery from COVID-19. Kishida tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.
WION - Aug 22
As China increases its military pressure on Taiwan, Japan is considering the deployment of 1000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counter-attack capability against China.
NHK - Aug 21
The Japanese government says Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has been infected with the coronavirus.
Nikkei - Aug 19
Sri Lanka will ask Japan to invite the Indian Ocean island's main creditor nations, including China and India, to talks on bilateral debt restructuring as the country seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, its president said on Thursday.
Kyodo - Aug 19
About 3,500 followers of the Unification Church from across South Korea, mostly Japanese women married to local men, staged a protest in central Seoul on Thursday against what they call biased Japanese media reports about the religious group.