Top Japan railway JR East to cut 4,000 train jobs as commuters stay home
JR East's rail business -- the country's biggest -- now employs about 34,000 of the group's 71,000 employees. The operator of Tokyo's Yamanote line aims to cut this share to fewer than 30,000, President Yuji Fukasawa told Nikkei.
Demand for rail travel has yet to bounce back from its coronavirus slump. Revenue in JR East's transportation segment last quarter was only about 70% of the level of the same period of 2019.
"Traffic to greater Tokyo from outlying areas is clearly low," Fukasawa said. "Commuting and business travel demand probably won't go back to where it was before the coronavirus."
The weak outlook for business travel has spurred a similar shift at Japan Airlines, which plans to reassign about 3,000 personnel from its core airline business to other areas, including budget carriers and its mileage service.
Rather than offer early retirement, JR East plans to slim down the division through a combination of natural attrition and reassignment to other areas of the group with brighter prospects, such as real estate and retail. It will also scale back new hiring. ...continue reading
Nikkei - Sep 01
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
Nikkei - Aug 31
Japanese travel agency H.I.S. said Tuesday that it will sell Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed amusement park in Nagasaki prefecture, to Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG.
Nikkei - Aug 31
Honda Motor may have been slow to embrace electric vehicles, similar to its Japanese peers, but the automaker has made large bets to get ahead in the growing market, especially when it comes to EV batteries.
Nikkei - Aug 31
Kyocera and KDDI founder Kazuo Inamori died on Aug. 24, Kyocera announced on Tuesday. Inamori was 90.
Kyodo - Aug 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. will jointly develop insurance products for space travelers as they bet more civilians will venture beyond the Earth in the future.
teslarati.com - Aug 28
It appears that Tesla’s energy business is hitting its stride. In a recent blog post, Tesla Japan shared some insights about its virtual power plant (VPP) in Miyakojima, located in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan.
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japanese automobile manufacturers face a new challenge of drastically reducing gasoline vehicles sold in California -- and have less than four years to do it.
NHK - Aug 26
Japan's leading baked goods company, Yamazaki Baking, is buying the packaged bread business of a smaller rival, Kobeya Baking.
cryptoslate.com - Aug 26
The Japanese Government indicated a possibility of reducing the tax burdens on crypto startups with the 2023 tax reform to prevent startups from leaving the county to set up their businesses.
dexerto.com - Aug 24
GUCCI lost its lawsuit in a Japanese court, after the Italian fashion house tried to block CUGGL for attempting to trademark a “confusing” logo, which it claimed was essentially its trademark.
Nikkei - Aug 23
Toyota Motor unit Hino Motors on Monday revealed improper engine performance testing for its light-duty commerical trucks, widening a quality control scandal just weeks after acknowledging it had falsified emissions tests on larger vehicles for decades.