Traditional Japanese public bath houses upgraded to stay in business
South China Morning Post -- Sep 01
The traditional sento bath house is an important part of Japanese culture. For 500 yen (US$3.7), bathers can take a dip in communal tubs.
But with more people choosing to bathe at home, high gas prices, faltering machinery and a lack of successors, the number of public bath houses has dropped from nearly 18,000 at its peak in the late 1960s to only 1,800 nowadays. Young owners are reinventing the business through renovations and data analysis.
Japan eases travel alert for Indonesia, Philippines, other areas
Kyodo - Aug 24
The Japanese government on Wednesday eased its travel warning over the coronavirus pandemic for 54 countries and a region, including Indonesia and the Philippines, and is no longer requesting that residents in Japan refrain from nonessential trips to those nations.
Exploring The Hidden Shrines of Kyoto Japan
Tokyo Lens - Aug 22
Today we are exploring some of Kyoto Japan's lesser-known hidden spots, and secret shrines!! A few great spots to help you avoid the crowds and see a different side of Kyoto away from all the crowds and tourist attractions!
Traveling Alone on Japan's Only Night Train [Okayama-Tokyo] Thrilling Coupling Scene｜Sunrise Express
At JAPAN - Aug 18
Tonight I'm taking the Sunrise Izumo sleeper express from Okayama station to Tokyo station in a private B sleeper "solo" room
Airports in Japan crowded with people returning from holiday
NHK - Aug 16
Tokyo's Haneda Airport is bustling with travelers who spent the "bon" holidays at their hometowns or tourist destinations.
Travelers returning from Japan's summer break crowd trains, airports
Kyodo - Aug 15
Japanese train stations, airports and expressways were crowded Sunday as the majority of travelers returned from their summer vacation.
Man cycles up mind-bending Japanese bridge that's gone viral
unilad.com - Aug 11
A man has cycled up Japan’s Eshima Ohashi bridge, a structure so steep you’ll feel giddy just looking at it.
Japan's WORST Tourist Scam Explained | $6,000 Lost in a Day
Abroad in Japan - Aug 09
Japan is one of the safest countries in the world. But even then it's not free from scams. We explore two of the worst.
Heavy rains continue in Hokkaido, Tohoku
NHK - Aug 09
Heavy downpours will continue into Wednesday in the northern and northeastern regions of Japan due to a stationary rain front.
Solo Traveling to a Japanese Historical Village | Shirakawa-go in Heavy Rain
Solo Travel Japan - Aug 08
I'm going to travel to Shirakawa-go, one of the most famous historical villages in Japan. It's known for Gassho-style house.
Scorching weather forecast until Friday in many parts of Japan
NHK - Aug 08
Japanese weather officials are urging people to take precautions against heatstroke, as sweltering heat is expected in many parts of the country in the coming days.
Sendai star festival draws large crowds despite fresh COVID wave
Kyodo - Aug 07
An annual star festival in the northeastern Japan city of Sendai, known for its hundreds of brilliant hanging decorations in shopping areas, commenced Saturday with the biggest crowds expected since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sustained rains in Japan leave damage, landslide risks
Kyodo - Aug 06
Torrential rains have continued to fall across a wide part of Japan on Friday, with record downpours reported in Fukui and Shiga prefectures as rivers have overflowed and many areas are left at increased risk of landslides.
